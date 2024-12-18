Blackmagic is taking orders for the US$29,995 URSA Cine Immersive Camera designed for Apple Vision Pro

Blackmagic Design has announced that it will start taking pre-orders for the new Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive camera – the first commercial camera system specifically designed to capture Apple Immersive Video for Apple Vision Pro.

Featuring a fixed, custom lens system designed for Apple pre-installed on the body, the sensor delivers 8160 x 7200 resolution per eye (more than 8K each eye), with “pixel level synchronization” and 16 stops of dynamic range, enabling cinematographers to shoot 90fps 3D immersive cinema content to a single file.

The immersive lens projection data then travels through post-production in the Blackmagic RAW file itself.

(Image credit: Blackmagic)

Pre-orders are now open for delivery in the first quarter of 2025 at a cost of $29,995 (no official pricing for other regions has been announced, but this works out as around £23,625 / AU$47,445).

Additionally, DaVinci Resolve Studio will get an update around the same time that will support editing Apple Immersive Video to create an end-to-end system supporting creators who want to make content for Vision Pro.

A key feature includes a new immersive video viewer, which will enable editors to pan, tilt and roll clips for viewing on 2D monitors or on Apple Vision Pro for an even more immersive editing experience.

(Image credit: Blackmagic)

“Apple Immersive Video is a remarkable 180° media format that leverages ultra-high-resolution immersive video and spatial audio to place viewers in the center of the action,” said Blackmagic.

Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO, added: “We are excited to begin accepting pre-orders for the new Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive camera and preview a true end-to-end workflow for Apple Immersive Video with DaVinci Resolve.

“We are looking forward to working closely with filmmakers and production companies on the Blackmagic production workflow for Apple Immersive Video before releasing the camera to a wider audience later in 2025. We can’t wait to see the amazing action, drama, concerts, sports and other incredible experiences our customers will capture in this powerful new format pioneered by Apple.”

(Image credit: Blackmagic)

