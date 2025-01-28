Secure your Sony camera with SmallRig's new dedicated cage with an Apple AirTag compartment

SmallRig, a trusted leader in camera accessories, has launched an innovative new cage designed specifically for the Sony A1 II and Sony A9 III. Renowned for its durable and versatile designs, SmallRig’s camera cages enable photographers and videographers to expand their rigs with accessories like monitors, lights, and microphones, creating a fully customizable setup to suit any creative pursuit.

This latest release offers a streamlined design that fits the camera accurately, providing robust protection without obstructing access to essential controls and doors. A three-point locking system ensures secure attachment without requiring the removal of D-rings, making it both reliable and user-friendly. The cage also incorporates a comfortable leather grip, ensuring stability and ease of use during extended shoots.

(Image credit: SmallRig)

One of the standout features of this cage is its integration of an Apple AirTag compartment. AirTag support enables photographers to track their equipment, offering an added layer of security while traveling or working in busy environments. This thoughtful addition reflects SmallRig’s commitment to addressing real-world challenges faced by professionals, providing peace of mind when working on location.

Beyond its protective capabilities, the cage also supports a wide range of accessories, thanks to multiple mounting options, including threaded holes, cold shoe mounts, and a built-in NATO rail. These options enable users to expand their setups effortlessly, making the cage ideal for hybrid shooters who need a versatile system for both photography and video work. Additionally, the integrated Arca-Swiss quick-release plate enables smooth transitions between handheld shooting, tripods, or gimbals, offering enhanced flexibility.

The SmallRig Cage for Sony Alpha 1 II / Alpha 9 III is available now for $99.99 / £97.90 / AU $160.90 (Apple AirTag not included).

