I’ve started a love affair with lens wraps, and my camera bags are now left on the shelf

It's vacation season and with four grandchildren in tow, my calendar is dotted with day trips, weekend outings and a holiday at the seaside. There’s always a lot to pack.

Top of the list is my trusty Nikon Z 6II, one of the all-time best Nikon cameras and not to be left at home. I always used to pack a couple of extra lenses but have been limiting myself to the excellent Nikon Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR. It’s truly outstanding and one of the most versatile lenses for Nikon cameras.

Even so, the kids have a whole load of paraphernalia they insist on bringing and can’t seem to do without. I’ve often felt like a pack mule, with my camera backpack or bag over one shoulder, and another backpack full of daily essentials over the other. I’ve certainly amassed some of the best camera bags over the years, but something had to give.

The Wrapz is constructed from four separate layers, the inner being very soft and well suited to cleaning duties. (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

A life-changing moment of clarity came in the shape of a 45cm (18-inch) square 3 Legged Thing Wrapz. So what’s that? Well, it’s basically a padded cloth that folds around a camera, lens, flashgun or any other photographic (or non-photographic) bit of fragile kit. Like other ‘lens wraps’ (there are many), it has a hook-and-loop type material that sticks to itself once wrapped around, forming a secure, protective cover. Most are similar in price and available in a selection of different sizes. Mine is the largest Wrapz size available, typically costing $25/£25, and I chose the ‘Wrapz’ over many alternatives because it has the advantage of an inner waterproof membrane. That gives me (or at least my camera) an extra sense of security and feelgood factor.

The hook-and-loop texture of the outer layer ensures that it stays in place once you’ve wrapped it around your fragile kit, offering great protection. (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

The net result is that I can cosset my camera and attached lens in a protective wrap, then unceremoniously dump it into the same bag as all the other bits and pieces that need to head off for a day at the beach, down to the woods, out to a theme park or pretty much anywhere else. And because life isn’t one long holiday, it’s every bit as effective for dropping my camera into my work bag so I don’t need to miss any photo opportunities on the daily commute. It’s literally in the bag.