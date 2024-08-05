I’ve started a love affair with lens wraps, and my camera bags are now left on the shelf

Even so, the kids have a whole load of paraphernalia they insist on bringing and can’t seem to do without. I’ve often felt like a pack mule, with my camera backpack or bag over one shoulder, and another backpack full of daily essentials over the other. I’ve certainly amassed some of the best camera bags over the years, but something had to give.
A life-changing moment of clarity came in the shape of a 45cm (18-inch) square 3 Legged Thing Wrapz. So what’s that? Well, it’s basically a padded cloth that folds around a camera, lens, flashgun or any other photographic (or non-photographic) bit of fragile kit. Like other ‘lens wraps’ (there are many), it has a hook-and-loop type material that sticks to itself once wrapped around, forming a secure, protective cover. Most are similar in price and available in a selection of different sizes. Mine is the largest Wrapz size available, typically costing $25/£25, and I chose the ‘Wrapz’ over many alternatives because it has the advantage of an inner waterproof membrane. That gives me (or at least my camera) an extra sense of security and feelgood factor.
The net result is that I can cosset my camera and attached lens in a protective wrap, then unceremoniously dump it into the same bag as all the other bits and pieces that need to head off for a day at the beach, down to the woods, out to a theme park or pretty much anywhere else. And because life isn’t one long holiday, it’s every bit as effective for dropping my camera into my work bag so I don’t need to miss any photo opportunities on the daily commute. It’s literally in the bag.
Matthew Richards is a photographer and journalist who has spent years using and reviewing all manner of photo gear. He is Digital Camera World's principal lens reviewer – and has tested more primes and zooms than most people have had hot dinners!
His expertise with equipment doesn’t end there, though. He is also an encyclopedia when it comes to all manner of cameras, camera holsters and bags, flashguns, tripods and heads, printers, papers and inks, and just about anything imaging-related.
In an earlier life he was a broadcast engineer at the BBC, as well as a former editor of PC Guide.