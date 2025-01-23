SmallRig creates Cage for Canon EOS R5 Mark II with Cooling Fan

SmallRig has announced a new camera cage that snuggly houses a Canon EOS R5 Mark II with the optional CF-R20EP cooling grip attached. It's the latest in a line from a company that already makes some of the best camera rigs and cages for a wide range of camera bodies (with and without various attachments).

The SmallRig Cage for Canon EOS R5 Mark II with Cooling Fan CF-R20EP (product code 5092 for short) is designed to protect the camera while offering a range of versatile expansion options. It is secured to the camera with one 1/4"-20 tripod-mount screw at the bottom and two M3 screws on either side, while integrated silicone pads prevent scratches. The cage allows unobstructed access to buttons, card slots, and battery compartments.

There are oodles of options for attaching accessories, and the cage it designed to protect the camera while leaving all the important bits unobstructed (Image credit: SmallRig)

The cage is equipped with multiple 1/4"-20 and 3/8"-16 threaded holes, as well as ARRI locating holes, to accommodate a whole host of SmallRig accessories, including top handles for smooth camera movements, side handles, monitor mounts, and magic arms. Three cold shoe mounts allow the attachment of devices such as microphones and LED panels.

An integrated Arca-Swiss quick-release plate facilitates swift transitions between handheld, stabilizer, and tripod setups. A front 1/4"-20 locating hole is compatible with a clamp that allows for the attachment of a single 15mm rod and supports accessories like follow focus. Additionally, it features a strap slot for wrist straps and a QD socket for shoulder straps. A double-headed wrench is included that tucks neatly into the bottom of the cage to ensure effortless assembly and disassembly.

The SmallRig Cage for Canon EOS R5 Mark II with Cooling Fan CF-R20EP 5092 sells for $119.99/ £116.90 / AU$192.90.