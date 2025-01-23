SmallRig creates Cage for Canon EOS R5 Mark II with Cooling Fan
The prolific maker of camera cages' latest model fits a Canon EOS R5 Mark II complete with CF-R20EP cooling fan attached
SmallRig has announced a new camera cage that snuggly houses a Canon EOS R5 Mark II with the optional CF-R20EP cooling grip attached. It's the latest in a line from a company that already makes some of the best camera rigs and cages for a wide range of camera bodies (with and without various attachments).
The SmallRig Cage for Canon EOS R5 Mark II with Cooling Fan CF-R20EP (product code 5092 for short) is designed to protect the camera while offering a range of versatile expansion options. It is secured to the camera with one 1/4"-20 tripod-mount screw at the bottom and two M3 screws on either side, while integrated silicone pads prevent scratches. The cage allows unobstructed access to buttons, card slots, and battery compartments.
The cage is equipped with multiple 1/4"-20 and 3/8"-16 threaded holes, as well as ARRI locating holes, to accommodate a whole host of SmallRig accessories, including top handles for smooth camera movements, side handles, monitor mounts, and magic arms. Three cold shoe mounts allow the attachment of devices such as microphones and LED panels.
An integrated Arca-Swiss quick-release plate facilitates swift transitions between handheld, stabilizer, and tripod setups. A front 1/4"-20 locating hole is compatible with a clamp that allows for the attachment of a single 15mm rod and supports accessories like follow focus. Additionally, it features a strap slot for wrist straps and a QD socket for shoulder straps. A double-headed wrench is included that tucks neatly into the bottom of the cage to ensure effortless assembly and disassembly.
The SmallRig Cage for Canon EOS R5 Mark II with Cooling Fan CF-R20EP 5092 sells for $119.99/ £116.90 / AU$192.90.
Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related.
Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights.
Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N.