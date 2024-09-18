3 Legged Thing supersizes Wrapz range to keep your camera gear safe & snug

3 Legged Thing – the British camera accessories maker best known for its quirkily named series of tripods – has announced new designs and an additional size for its Wrapz range of self-adhesive, reusable, protective, padded and water-resistant cloth wraps for keeping your photography and tech gear safe from the rigors of everyday life. Once you try camera wraps for yourself, you might forgo padded bags for good.

The original Wrapz designs, Swirl and Retro, sold out quickly after launch in early 2024, and 3 Legged Thing says that feedback for these handy protective wraps has been overwhelmingly positive from both customers and retailers. To that end, the original two designs have been restocked, alongside three new designs, plus an additional Extra Large size.

A pack of Woodland Wrapz combines one each of the SML, MED and LGE sizes (Image credit: 3 Legged Thing)

“We’re delighted with the reception for Wrapz,” said Stuart Boston, Chief Operating Officer, 3 Legged Thing. “It’s been fantastic seeing how customers have used them with a huge variety of tech and personal belongings. They’re so incredibly versatile that they allow cameras and laptops to be carried in different types of bag, but with excellent protection from knocks, scrapes, and liquids. We hope customers will love the new additions to the range.”

The new Wraps Extra Large size is 24in/60cm square, and was added due to customer demand for a bigger size to accommodate large laptops. The new size can easily cover laptops with up to 17in screens, as well as larger cameras and lenses.

The Bus Seat design was inspired by – you've guessed it – bus seats… (Image credit: 3 Legged Thing)

Alongside the new size, 3 Legged Thing is releasing 3 new designs. With the outdoor market in mind, two new camo designs are now available. Alaska has a grey/white camouflage pattern for wintery locations, and Woodland is a mixed green camo that will be perfect for wildlife photographers. The third new design is a funky graphical design with a deep blue background and acid yellow, green and pink squiggles. This has been christened Bus Seat by the 3LT team, for its resemblance to the brightly colored seating cloth found on busses worldwide.

Wrapz are now available in the following pack options:

SML – 12in/30cm square – $14.99/£14.99;

MED – 15in/38cm square – $19.99/£19.99;

LGE – 18in/45cm square – $24.99/£24.99;

XLGE – 24in/60cm square – $29.99/£29.99;

or a bundle pack – featuring one each of SML, MED and LGE sizes – $54.99/£54.99.

The Alaska Wrapz are best suited to cold-climate shooters (Image credit: 3 Legged Thing)