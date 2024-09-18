3 Legged Thing supersizes Wrapz range to keep your camera gear safe & snug

By
published

Three eye-catching new designs and supersized option added to the funky camera cover-alls

3 Legged Thing Wrapz in XLGE size
Extra Large variants of the 3 Legged Thing Wrapz in Woodland, Bus Seat and Alaska designs (Image credit: 3 Legged Thing)

3 Legged Thing – the British camera accessories maker best known for its quirkily named series of tripods – has announced new designs and an additional size for its Wrapz range of self-adhesive, reusable, protective, padded and water-resistant cloth wraps for keeping your photography and tech gear safe from the rigors of everyday life. Once you try camera wraps for yourself, you might forgo padded bags for good. 

The original Wrapz designs, Swirl and Retro, sold out quickly after launch in early 2024, and 3 Legged Thing says that feedback for these handy protective wraps has been overwhelmingly positive from both customers and retailers. To that end, the original two designs have been restocked, alongside three new designs, plus an additional Extra Large size.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Waring
Adam Waring
Editor

Adam has been the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for almost 12 years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related. 

Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights. 

Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N. 

Related articles