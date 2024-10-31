The easyCover camera coverall acts like a second skin to safeguard your kit

By
published

Yellow is the new black: this slip-on silicone case keeps your precious Nikon Z6 III (or whatever camera you own) protected from knocks and shocks

easyCover camera case for Z6 III in yellow
(Image credit: easyCover)

As we all know, cameras are precious and pricey pieces of kit, and the last thing a proud owner of a spanking brand-new mirrorless (or not-so-new DSLR) wants is for their pride and joy to pick up scratches and scrapes while out and about on outdoor adventures.

Still, you can't keep it in a camera bag forever, and to that end camera protection specialist easyCover has released its latest silicone skin for the Nikon Z6 III. The company also makes easyCovers for pretty much every other Nikon camera you might care to mention, as well as most Canon cameras.

It also produces a more limited range of skins for a selection of Sony, Panasonic and Fujifilm cameras. Currently in development are cases for the Canon R5 Mark II (expected November 2024) and Canon R1 (expected December 2024).

Custom-made for each individual camera model, controls remain operational, covers accessible, and flip-out screens flip-outable (Image credit: easyCover)

Adam Waring
Adam Waring
News Editor

Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related. 

Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights. 

Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N. 

