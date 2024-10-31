As we all know, cameras are precious and pricey pieces of kit, and the last thing a proud owner of a spanking brand-new mirrorless (or not-so-new DSLR) wants is for their pride and joy to pick up scratches and scrapes while out and about on outdoor adventures.
Still, you can't keep it in a camera bag forever, and to that end camera protection specialist easyCover has released its latest silicone skin for the Nikon Z6 III. The company also makes easyCovers for pretty much every other Nikon camera you might care to mention, as well as most Canon cameras.
It also produces a more limited range of skins for a selection of Sony, Panasonic and Fujifilm cameras. Currently in development are cases for the Canon R5 Mark II (expected November 2024) and Canon R1 (expected December 2024).
The easyCover camera coverall acts like a second skin to safeguard your kit
