The easyCover camera coverall acts like a second skin to safeguard your kit

As we all know, cameras are precious and pricey pieces of kit, and the last thing a proud owner of a spanking brand-new mirrorless (or not-so-new DSLR) wants is for their pride and joy to pick up scratches and scrapes while out and about on outdoor adventures.



Still, you can't keep it in a camera bag forever, and to that end camera protection specialist easyCover has released its latest silicone skin for the Nikon Z6 III. The company also makes easyCovers for pretty much every other Nikon camera you might care to mention, as well as most Canon cameras.



It also produces a more limited range of skins for a selection of Sony, Panasonic and Fujifilm cameras. Currently in development are cases for the Canon R5 Mark II (expected November 2024) and Canon R1 (expected December 2024).

Custom-made for each individual camera model, controls remain operational, covers accessible, and flip-out screens flip-outable (Image credit: easyCover)

Made from tough but flexible silicone, easyCover camera cases protect your camera against bumps, scratches, sand and dust while allowing full access to all the important functions. Each case is custom-made to perfectly fit individual camera models, maintaining the sleek design, with cutouts to keep all the controls, flip-out screens and so on easily accessible so you can operate the camera unhindered. The cases are ideal for landscape, wildlife and street photographers – or anyone who takes their camera hiking or into the great outdoors.



While fitting your camera nicely and snuggly, it only takes a matter of seconds to slip the case onto the camera body, as this YouTube video shows.

easyCover Camera Case for Z6III - YouTube Watch On

I was taken with the fetching yellow option, which mirrors the famous Nikon branding, and you certainly won't misplace it easily. But if such a retina-searing color isn't to your taste, it also comes in plain black, or for wildlife photographers (or gung-ho types) there's a camo option. These three colors are, in fact, available across most of the easyCover range for Nikon cameras, while if you're a Canon diehard, the cases come in red (again to align more closely to Canon branding) as well as black and camo.

If yellow isn't your thing, you can pick up an easyCover in understated black or a camo design to blend in with your ghillie suit (Image credit: easyCover)

The easyCover for the Nikon Z6 III costs $31.95/$32.95/AU$59.99, but there are tons of different versions available for a whole host of cameras. Following the links below should make it easy enough to find an easyCover for whatever camera model you own.