These are the five Insta360 X5 camera accessories that I just can't live without

The Insta360 X5 is brilliant straight out of the box, but like most cameras, it really comes alive when you add the right accessories. I've been shooting with the X5 for months now, and there are five accessories that can genuinely transform how you use this camera—plus two budget alternatives that punch way above their weight.

Here's what actually makes a difference in real-world shooting…

1. Insta360 Mic Air: Wireless Audio Made Simple

(Image credit: Future)

Let's be honest—360 cameras have always been terrible for audio. The X5 changes that game completely with direct connection to the Insta360 Mic Air. No adapters, no receivers, no syncing nightmares in post.

The wireless microphone weighs just 7.9 grams and clips on magnetically to clothing. You clip the transmitter to your subject, it connects directly to the X5 wirelessly, and you're recording 48kHz/24-bit audio with built-in noise reduction. The 300-meter range, 10-hour battery, and remote control features for recording and audio adjustments make setup effortless.

This single accessory turns the X5 from a visual tool into a complete content creation powerhouse, perfect for interviews, vlogs, and action shots where traditional mics won't work. Firmware updates will hopefully make this compatible with previous generation X series products.

2. Insta360 Quick Reader: Speed When You Need It

The X5 shoots massive files—we're talking 8K 360 video here. Your laptop's built-in card reader isn't going to cut it when you're trying to offload 128GB of footage between takes.

The Quick Reader is specifically optimized for the X5's data transfer speeds. More importantly, you can offload files while continuing to shoot with a second card. This workflow game-changer means you never have to stop shooting to manage storage, which is crucial when you're documenting events or working with unpredictable subjects.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It might seem like a boring accessory, but trust me—the first time you're frantically trying to clear space on a card while missing the perfect shot, you'll understand why this made the list.

Today's best Insta360 X5 Quick Reader deals $49.99 View $49.99 View Show more

3. Power Handle: Triple Your Shooting Time

X5 cameras' compact size is both a blessing and curse. Great for portability, not so great for battery life. The Insta360 Power Handle solves this elegantly, giving you 3-4 times the recording time while adding a proper grip.

The built-in 1/4" tripod mount is genius—it turns the handle into a quick handheld stabilizer or lets you mount the whole setup to any standard tripod. The ergonomics are much better than holding the bare camera, especially for extended shooting sessions.

This isn't just about longer battery life; it's about confidence. When you know you've got hours of power, you shoot differently. You take risks, you experiment, you don't constantly worry about conservation mode.

Today's best Insta360 FOMO Power Handle deals $99.99 View

4. Selfie Stick with Tripod Base: The Invisible Magic

Here's where 360 cameras get weird and wonderful. The right selfie stick essentially disappears in your footage thanks to the camera's stitching algorithms. But not all selfie sticks are created equal.

You want one with a stable tripod base—it's the difference between handheld shots that work and stationary setups that actually look professional. I've tried various options, and honestly, a good selfie stick with legs beats a GorillaPod for this application. More stable, more versatile, and usually cheaper. I use the 60-inch K&F MS07 Invisible Selfie Stick with the optional K&F MS05 mini tripod legs.

The invisible selfie stick effect never gets old. Your viewers see impossible floating camera movements, and you're just holding a stick that the camera erases from reality.

5. Falcam F22 or SmallRig Hawklock H21: Quick Release Done Right

Standard tripod plates are clunky with the X5's compact body. These dedicated quick-release systems are sized perfectly for the camera and offer tool-free operation that actually works under pressure.

The Falcam F22 is the premium option—beautiful build quality, rock-solid lockup, satisfying click when it engages. The SmallRig H21 does the same job for about half the price with slightly less refined materials but identical functionality.

Either way, you get the confidence to move quickly between handheld, tripod, and specialty mounts without fumbling with screws or worrying about drops.

Budget alternatives

Hollyland Lark M1: If the Mic Air is beyond your budget, the Lark M1 is a fantastic alternative. You do need the Insta360 USB audio adaptor though. The audio quality is surprisingly good for the price, and the tiny form factor makes it perfect for discreet recording situations. You can even find 3D printing files online for an easy mounting system for the receiver to the side of the X5.

Kingston Canvas Go Plus Cards (2x 256GB): Skip the single expensive 512GB card. Two 256GB V30/U3/A2 rated cards let you hot-swap between shooting and offloading, keeping you in action mode longer. It's also cheaper than buying one large card, and gives you redundancy if something goes wrong.

As a side note on audio, if you have the DJI Pocket 3 Creator Combo, you’re in luck. This ships with the DJI Mic 2 transmitter, which connects to the X5 via the Bluetooth headset mechanism. Now if only bluetooth allowed multi device connection to the X5 and the Pocket 3!

The X5 is already an incredible camera, but these accessories unlock its full potential. Start with the audio solution and battery life—those make the biggest immediate impact. Everything else can wait until you know exactly how you want to use this remarkable little camera. Some gear actually makes a difference. This is that gear.