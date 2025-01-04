The maker behind some popular camera sliders and stabilizers has shut down after nearly 15 years in the industry

Rhino Camera Gear, a company specializing in camera sliders and dollies, has closed its doors after nearly 15 years in the industry. The company’s website now consists of a brief statement that the business is closed.

“Rhino Camera Gear is now closed,” reads the updated website. “If you have an existing repair, we will process it within 2-4 weeks. If you need support with your product, please reach out to your local Rhino dealer. Our online store, email, and phone have been disconnected. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

Rhino Camera Gear was founded in 2011 by hardware entrepreneur, Kyle Hart. Two years ago, Hart founded Lone Peak Overland, an outdoor company building truck campers, according to Hart’s LinkedIn.

The Washington-based company launched its first product, the EZ-Steady stabilizer for GoPros, iPhones and DSLRs in 2011, raising nearly $80,000 in funding on the first campaign. It later moved into more prosumer-grade filmmaking products, later launching motorized sliders – like the Rhino ROV on our list of the best camera sliders. It also developed camera dollies.

The company has not made a statement, outside the brief paragraph replacing its former website.

