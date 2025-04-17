Peak Design's latest Kickstarter ends at midnight tonight (US time), concluding an astonishing campaign that has accrued over $12.3 million (around £9.3 million / AU$19.3 million) from over 22,000 backers.

It's all in aid of the revolutionary Peak Design Roller Pro Carry-On Luggage, a hybrid camera / travel roller case that's the company's most ambitious product to date.

I've actually been using this case and, as someone who exclusively travels with carry-on luggage, it's an absolute breath of fresh air compared to even the premium roller cases I've owned.

The first, and arguably most important, thing to note about the Roller Pro is the handle. Unlike the flimsy telescoping handles of other bags, which invariably develop so much play that the steering goes all to hell, Peak Design's handles are made of a single piece of carbon fiber.

Obviously this solves the problem of looseness that develops in telescoping handles. But it also means that a valuable amount of space is saved, by replacing them with single thin strips of carbon fiber. So you get a roller with nice sturdy handles that also has extra space inside.

ABOVE: Watch the crowdfunding video

That space is also endlessly more practical, because unlike traditional carry-on rollers – which open look a book, and thus double their surface area, so are impractical for small spaces or most on-location work – the Roller Pro has a vertical drawbridge opening, giving you easier access to the items and space inside.

That space has been designed with Peak Design's Camera Cubes in mind – including the new XL Cube, designed explicitly for the Roller Pro. This means that the case is uniquely appealing to travelers with camera kit, or just camera users who want a roller case for their gear.

Peak Design Roller Pro being demonstrated at the Photography & Video Show 2025 (Image credit: Future)

And in fact, this has proved to be one of my favorite uses for the Roller Pro –because, between the Camera Cube design and the vertical opening, it basically gives you a portable workstation that's ideal for taking everything you need on a shoot.

The Peak Design Roller Pro will carry a retail price of $599 (around £450 / AU$940) when it goes on sale in July, but can be ordered with an earlybird discount for $425 / £320 / AU$660 – or, if you're happy to wait until fall for delivery, for just $415 / £315 / AU$650.

Make sure to hurry, though, as the campaign ends tonight! Head over to the Roller Pro Kickstarter for more info.

(Image credit: Peak Design)

