Tamron cracks down on counterfeit lenses being sold in China

And isn't it ironic, don't you think? China has become the victim of counterfeiting. Specifically, used and/or refurbished Tamron lenses have been fraudulently sold as brand new items by some Chinese retailers to Chinese consumers.

According to a statement released by Tamron China:

"Recently, our after-sales service department has found that some consumers purchased products with fake packaging (not mainland China), parallel imports disguised as mainland China products, and second-hand refurbished products disguised as mainland China new products in the process of serving consumers."

The statement goes on to say that Tamron is working with relevant authorities to crack down on the counterfeiters in an attempt to reduce the number of counterfeit products in circulation. Tamron recommends customers in mainland China only purchase Tamron products from the authorized resellers listed on the Tamron website, and it has released photos of the fake packaging to educate consumers in how to spot the counterfeits.

(Image credit: Tamron)

In order to expose the fraudsters, Tamron has compiled screenshots showing specific businesses known to be selling misrepresented products. The company has also provided information on how to check that a lens's serial number matches the serial numbers assigned to lenses destined for mainland China. Counterfeit box seals are visually identifiable as fake when compared directly with a real sticker. Counterfeit lenses have also been found shipped with paper warranty cards, where genuine lenses would require the warranty to be registered online via a QR code on the box.

(Image credit: Tamron)

(Image credit: Tamron)

Even details like the type of paper used for the lens and hood bags can give away a counterfeit product. Lastly, where a used/refurbished product is being passed off as new, it'll likely show subtle signs of wear, notably on the mount and electrical contacts.

While the news here may be specific to lenses being sold in China, it'd be foolish to assume similar counterfeit products won't make their way into international markets. So wherever you live, if you're thinking about purchasing a Tamron lens - or indeed any brand of lens - be sure to buy from a well-known, trusted retailer.

Story credit: Photo Rumors