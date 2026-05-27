Godox's new twin-tube macro flashgun is designed to give you complete lighting control for extreme close-up photography

Godox has released a new macro flash unit that offers a twin-strobe arrangement for close-up photography. The new Godox MF-T76 is very similar to the previous Godox MF-R76 - except for the fact that instead of a circular ring flash design, this offers to separate flash units that can be independently placed around the front of the lens. The MF-T76 will be available in three different dedicated TTL versions for Sony, Nikon and Canon interchangeable lens camera systems.

Ring flash and twin flash units are widely used in close-up photography - fitting on front of a macro lens to ensure even illumination, even when the camera and photographer are throwing the subject into shadow. As well as being used by wildlife photographers for close-ups of flowers and creepy-crawlies, they are widely used by medical photographers, forensic investigators and dentists.

The flash power from the two units is 76Ws - with manual power settings range from full down to 1/256 power at one-third of a stop increments. As well as offering TTL automatic metering, there is a High Speed Sync, allowing you to use your camera's highest shutter speeds. The units also offer 2.4G Wireless X System compatiblity, so can work in unison with other Godox wireless flashguns. Built-in modelling lights to allow you to preview the lighting ratios, and to aid focusing.

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The full range of compatible cameras according to the manufacturer's instruction manual is as follows:



F-T76 C (For Canon):

A type cameras: 80D, 90D, 7D, 6D, 70D, 750D, 760D, 5DMark IV, EOS 1DX, 6D Mark II, 77D, 800D, 5D Mark III, 5D Mark II, 60D, 7D Mark II, 200DII, 1500D, 3000D

B type cameras: 600D, 50D, 30D, 500D, Digital X

C type cameras: M5, M50, R, RP, R7

MF-T76 S (For Sony):

α77ll, α99, a77, DSC-RX10, α6000, α7R, α350, α7R ll(4.0), α7R lll, α7 III, α9, α7R IV, α7 R5、α7MIV, ZV-E10, A9lll, A7C, A7Cll, a6400, α6500

MF-T76 N (For Nikon):

D800, D750, D700, D610, D500, D200, D300S, D5, D4, D810, D780, D5300, D5200, D5100, D5000, D3300, D3100, D60, Z6, Z7 II, Z8, Zf

The twin flash is supplied with a range of accessories, including filter ring adapter is eight different sizes - 49mm, 52mm, 55mm, 58mm, 62mm, 67mm, 72mm, 77mm (Image credit: Godox)

The Godox MF-T76 flash units are now on sale costing $249/£221/AU$389 – which is significantly cheaper than twin flash systems sold by Canon and Nikon. The US, the MF-T76 strobes will also be available from Adorama under the Flashpoint brand.

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See our full guide to the best ring flash units for macro photography