NASA astronaut uses Megadap Nikon adapter in space, shoots Earth from ISS

This incredible astro image was captured from the ISS by NASA astronaut Don Pettit using a Nikon Z9 and Megadap ETZ21 Pro

Hong Kong-based manufacturer of mount adapters, Megadap, has announced that its ETZ21 Pro adapter has reached the final frontier, having been used to capture a remarkable photograph of Earth from the International Space Station by NASA astronaut, Don Pettit. The Megadap ETZ21 Pro is a Sony E to Nikon Z adapter and was used to adapt the Sigma 14mm f/1.4 DG DN Art for use on Don’s Nikon Z9.

Megadap founder, Mr Xia, stated: “It’s a testament to the reliability and performance of our adapters that it meets the rigorous demands of space photography.” But this celestial accomplishment isn’t the only news from Megadap HQ. The company has also announced that the ETZ21 and EFTZ21 Pro are now compatible with “the latest RED cinema cameras featuring a Nikon Z mount”, which means they can be used on the RED V-RAPTOR [X] Z Mount and RED KOMODO-X Z mount, announced last month.

The Megadap ETZ21 and ETZ21 Pro are now compatible with RED cinema cameras with a Nikon Z mount, such as the RED V-RAPTOR [X] Z Mount (pictured) (Image credit: Megadap)

Xia said that Megadap is, “committed to providing filmmakers with the tools they need to achieve their creative vision (...) The compatibility of our adapters with RED Cinema Cameras in Nikon Z mount is a significant step in that direction, offering unparalleled lens choices and flexibility.”

The Megadap ETZ21 differs from the ETZ21 Pro in that it adapts Canon EF to Nikon Z. The ETZ21 retails for $249 / £299 and the ETZ21 Pro retails for $299 / £249.

