NASA astronaut uses Megadap Nikon adapter in space, shoots Earth from ISS
The Megadap ETZ21 Pro goes to space, while the Hong Kong-based manufacturer also announces RED Z-mount support
Hong Kong-based manufacturer of mount adapters, Megadap, has announced that its ETZ21 Pro adapter has reached the final frontier, having been used to capture a remarkable photograph of Earth from the International Space Station by NASA astronaut, Don Pettit. The Megadap ETZ21 Pro is a Sony E to Nikon Z adapter and was used to adapt the Sigma 14mm f/1.4 DG DN Art for use on Don’s Nikon Z9.
Megadap founder, Mr Xia, stated: “It’s a testament to the reliability and performance of our adapters that it meets the rigorous demands of space photography.” But this celestial accomplishment isn’t the only news from Megadap HQ. The company has also announced that the ETZ21 and EFTZ21 Pro are now compatible with “the latest RED cinema cameras featuring a Nikon Z mount”, which means they can be used on the RED V-RAPTOR [X] Z Mount and RED KOMODO-X Z mount, announced last month.
Xia said that Megadap is, “committed to providing filmmakers with the tools they need to achieve their creative vision (...) The compatibility of our adapters with RED Cinema Cameras in Nikon Z mount is a significant step in that direction, offering unparalleled lens choices and flexibility.”
The Megadap ETZ21 differs from the ETZ21 Pro in that it adapts Canon EF to Nikon Z. The ETZ21 retails for $249 / £299 and the ETZ21 Pro retails for $299 / £249.
You may also like...
Want more Nikon-related content? Adapter that mounts Nikon AF-D lenses onto Z-series cameras could be a HUGE deal for Nikon Zf and Z fc owners. Also, check out the best Nikon lenses and learn why I think the Nikon D3500 is still a great entry-level camera, but only for beginners and students on a tight budget.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.