First up is the MSD36CB SupaDupa Black Diamond. Designed for shooters requiring speed and fluid movement, this monopod features a unique combination of all-metal twist locks and a CNC-machined aluminium flip lock, enabling rapid, one-handed height adjustments.

Despite a lightweight carbon fibre frame weighing only 0.5kg, it supports an impressive 40kg payload. Its 6-section design extends to 165cm and collapses to a compact 42cm for travel, while the base features a rotating rubber foot with a V-shaped bearing for smooth panning.

It’s essentially a slightly more compact variant of the Benro MSD46CB Black Diamond SupaDupa Monopod that we reviewed recently.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

For those prioritizing extreme portability, the MiniMax MMX37C is a 7-section carbon fibre monopod that collapses down to just 37cm and weighs a featherweight 0.36kg, making it an ideal companion for street photography and fast-moving productions.

Capable of supporting up to 20kg, it includes a versatile spring-loaded 1/4″-20 and 3/8″-16 mounting stud, ensuring compatibility with a wide array of camera and lens setups.

Benro has also introduced the VT4 Monopod Base, a robust 3-leg solution designed for demanding environments like sports and event production. Its standout feature is a foot-activated 90-degree locking pedal that instantly locks the monopod vertically on flat surfaces. A quick tap of the pedal unlocks the ballhead, transitioning seamlessly back to fluid, articulated movement.

With a wide 54cm base spread and tension-adjustable ballhead, it provides the stability required for long-duration shooting. It attaches directly to the Benro monopods above or to any compatible 3/8″-16-threaded monopod.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Benro has also released a range of accessories to help keep your gear in tip-top condition. There are two sets of replacement rubber feet for enhanced indoor traction, with RF001 Rubber Feet for Benro 0 and 1 Series tripods with smaller leg diameters and RF002 Rubber Feet for larger Benro 2, 3, and 4 Series tripods using a standard 3/8"-16 thread. Or, for the larger tripods, you can swap in SF001 Stainless Steel Spiked Feet for superior grip on rugged outdoor terrain.

And for when your tripod or monopod joints get a bit wobbly, replacement shim kits (ALS001 for aluminium and CFS001 for carbon fibre models) will restore smooth leg extensions that lock solidly once more.

The new lineup is already available in the USA, and will be available in the UK from August 5, 2026, with the following pricing:



MSD36CB SupaDupa: $140 / £150

MiniMax MMX37C: $100 / £100

VT4 Monopod Base: $100 / £95

Rubber Feet (RF001): $15 / £10

Rubber Feet (RF002): $20 / £15

Spiked Feet (SF001): $15 / £15

Shim Kits (ALS001/CFS001): $10 / £10