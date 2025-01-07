I hid an Apple AirTag in my camera bag in case of theft – and now you can, too, with this £25 discount

One of my favorite features of the Apple ecosystem is, strangely enough, Find My – because I no longer have to wonder where I put my phone; with a quick swipe up on my Apple Watch, I know right where it’s at. That’s why I have an Apple AirTag tucked inside my camera bag. And with Amazon’s current £25 discount on a 4-pack, tracking your valuables just got a bit more affordable.

Apple AirTags are Bluetooth trackers that show you where your items are inside the Find My app. I thankfully haven’t had the occasion to use my camera bag AirTag yet, but I feel a bit better knowing that it's there in case something ever happens.

AirTags are one of Apple’s more affordable gadgets – but the price of a 4-pack has dipped even further on Amazon. For £28 (down from £35) you can get a single tracker, or pick up a 4-pack for £94 (down from £119) to locate multiple cameras, or perhaps your keys, the telly remote, or whatever it is you're worried about losing.

Apple AirTag: was £35 now £28 at Amazon A single AirTag is currently about 20% off at Amazon, a great deal if you only have lone item to track. Buy it if you want to affordably and easily track your gear; avoid it if you use Android or largely shoot in remote areas.

If you need more than one tracker, the 20% discount also applies to the four pack.

Apple AirTag 4 Pack: was £119 now £94 at Amazon This four-pack of AirTags enables you to track multiple items using Bluetooth and the Apple Find My app. The trackers include a button battery that lasts up to a year.

AirTags work using Bluetooth, which is an important distinction to note. That means there’s no costly subscription service like with GPS trackers. However, that also means the tracker needs to be near a Bluetooth device in order to be placed on the map. So you shouldn’t have an issue tracking your things throughout London, for example, but if you lose it in the middle of the wilderness you’ll only see its last known location until the tracker comes within range of another Bluetooth device on the Apple ecosystem.

The key with using a tracker with camera gear, particularly in the case of theft, is to place the tracker where it’s not in an obvious spot. There are a number of ways to do this. There are tripod mount plates that hide the tracker in the bottom of the camera itself so that you are tracking the actual camera, rather than the bag. PolarPro even makes a lens cap that hides an AirTag tracker. But there’s also a number of different mounts that work on camera straps and in backpacks too.

You may also like

For more, check out our recommendations for the best Bluetooth trackers or the best camera backpacks.