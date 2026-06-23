Canon PowerShot V10 gets price cut to $379 in the Amazon Prime Sale
Grab the latest Canon vlogging camera with a meaningful discount in this Amazon Prime sale
If you love vlogging or are looking for the best vlogging camera to start your journey into YouTube then this little deal could be the deciding factor to take that dream and make it a reality.
The funky and convenient Canon PowerShot V10 has received its first-ever meaningful price cut of $100 in the Amazon Prime sale, meaning all you have to pay is $339.99 for this 4K vlogging and streaming companion.
If you're looking for a small but powerful camera you can use to vlog your journeys on YouTube or use to stream live to your favorite social media platform, then the V10 from Canon is a perfect choice
The Canon Powershot V10 packs the versatility of a vlogging studio into a compact, pocket-sized design. Equipped with a 19mm wide-angle lens, high-quality stereo sound recording, and a built-in 30° stand, it’s designed for easy video capture and sharing on the go.
The camera also takes still photos and features the same 1" CMOS sensor found in Canon's popular PowerShot G series. It supports UHD 4K video recording at up to 29.97 fps and Full HD at 59.94 fps. With built-in Wi-Fi and compatibility with the Canon Camera Connect app, users can quickly share their creations or live stream in Full HD at 30 fps.
It offers an ISO range of 125-3200 for both UHD 4K and Full HD video, and up to ISO 12800 for still photos, making it adaptable to different lighting conditions. The camera allows up to one hour of recording and features a rolling shutter speed ranging from 1/4000 to 1/25 second for video and 1/2000 to 1/8 second for stills. The DIGIC X processor also enhances creative possibilities, offering 14 color filters and a Smooth Skin mode for flattering portraits.
.For vertical shooting, the camera automatically adjusts when placed on its side. It can also be used as a webcam via its UVC capability, streaming in Full HD without the need for additional software, and is compatible with popular services like YouTubeLive, FacebookLive, and various web conferencing platforms.
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For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
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