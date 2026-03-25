GoPro has been slowly releasing hints that a high-end camera is coming – and the company has just confirmed both a larger sensor and an April announcement date.

On March 25, GoPro announced that the new generation of GoPro cameras will be announced at the NAB Show, which puts the announcement somewhere between April 19-22 – most likely on the first day of the show. But, the company has also confirmed that the upcoming cameras will include larger sensors after a teaser video previously hinted at the possibility.

The unnamed cameras will have the new GP3 processor, which GoPro says will offer “more than double the pixel processing, larger sensors, expanded features and market-leading low-light performance, resolution and frame rates.”

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That “larger sensor” seems to confirm what has been widely speculated since GoPro CEO Nick Woodman first told investors that the company was working on a high-end low-light camera for 2026.

Another key tidbit from the latest teaser? The next generation doesn’t appear to abandon the longstanding GoPro durability, with newly released footage showing underwater and dust-filled shots.

Glimpses from a New Generation of GoPro - YouTube Watch On

“Our customers have made it clear they want more of everything from GoPro—larger sensors, world class low-light performance, higher resolutions and frame rates, next level image quality, improved audio capabilities, longer runtimes and bulletproof reliability in high heat conditions…everything, and more. And that's exactly what we're giving them with our newest line of GP3-powered cameras, debuting at NAB this April," Woodman said in the announcement.

The launch during NAB, a show hosted by the National Association of Broadcasters, also speaks towards a more pro-oriented GoPro. The next-generation camera lineup will be on display at the show, the company notes.

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The news of the April launch date and confirmation of a larger sensor adds to what we already know about GoPro’s upcoming advanced camera from previous teasers.

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.

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