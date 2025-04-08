Insta360 replaces GoPro as official action camera of Darkfest 2025

Insta360 X4 and Ace Pro 2 are the two action cameras for Darkfest 2025

After a 5-year run, Darkfest bids farewell to GoPro devices and has teamed up with Insta360 for this year’s thrilling event at Hellsend Bike Park, hosted in the Stellenbosch mountains of South Africa. Now, Insta360 stated on its blog that Darkfest will use the cutting-edge Insta360 X4 and Ace Pro 2 cameras to document the jaw-dropping stunts and breathtaking speeds.

With these two Insta360 cameras, fans can expect stunning 360° views, POV onboard footage, and even drone-like footage from Darkfest. Max Richter, Vice President of Marketing at Insta360 said, "The riders are defying gravity, and our cameras are here to defy the limits of traditional sports coverage.

"This partnership will allow fans to experience Darkfest like never before – from multiple perspectives, including angles previously reserved for drones or specialist filming gear."

The Insta360 X4 in action (Image credit: Insta360 • SMX League)

The Insta360 X4 is well-known for its ability to capture 360-degree footage in 5.7K resolution at 60fps, powered by a 5nm AI chip, providing astonishing detail with a single lens.

The Insta360 Ace Pro 2, co-engineered with Leica, boasts an 8K AI-powered action cam with a 1/1.3” 8K sensor and Leica Summit Lens, promising superior image quality thanks to its dual AI chip. The Leica Summit lens has an aperture of f/2.6, allowing it to capture more light.

While we could keep gushing over the technical details, the bottom line is that both cameras are packed with amazing technology that will wow viewers at Darkfest 2025. Millions of fans will be tuning in via social media, YouTube, and live broadcasts, and this technology might even draw those in who may not usually follow free riding.

Insta360 expressed on its blog, "We’re proud to be an integral part of the Darkfest family and can’t wait to share the thrills with fans around the globe. Expect exclusive 360° race footage, creative behind-the-scenes content, and epic rider moments that capture the true spirit of this wild event."

For more information on Darkfest, visit its official Instagram page, and check out the video below.

DARKFEST 2025 - First Stepup Session and New Sharkfin Ridden! - YouTube Watch On

