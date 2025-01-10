Insta360 puts viewers in the mud by becoming the official sponsor of the SuperMotorcross World Championship

The high-speed, fast-paced world of the SuperMotorcross World Championship League (SMX League) has decided that the only camera that can keep up with it is Insta360 – which has become the official sponsor of the competition.

SuperMotorcross is a motorcycle racing championship that combines the technical skill of stadium racing with the speed and endurance of outdoor racing. Riders can reach speeds in excess of sixty miles per hour, soar as far as seventy feet forward, and fly as high as a three-story building off jumps.

The race consists of 31 laps around the track, with $10 million (around £8 million / AU$16 million) worth of prize money to be won.

The partnership will be christened at the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season on January 11. With Insta360 as the official and exclusive sponsor, the best Insta360 cameras will be employed – so fans of the high-speed motorcycle race can expect to see the sport like never before, as the innovative cameras capture the intensity of the race, on and off the track.

Insta360’s cutting-edge technology will play a key role in capturing the danger, intensity and raw drama of the event, with cameras like the Insta360 X4, Ace Pro2, and Go 3S providing first-person views of the action. Fans will be brought right into the race like never before with cameras mounted on handlebars and chestmounts, and with Insta360’s FlowState Stabilization the footage will be steady.

"Insta360 is beyond stoked to partner with the SMX World Championship and redefine how fans experience the sport," said Max Richter, vice president of marketing at Insta360. "Our cameras capture every angle of the action, offering fans a visceral, immersive view of SMX's fast-paced, high-stakes racing."

The partnership will showcase Insta360's cameras from California to Florida, both through live broadcasters and exclusive social media content. Everyone involved will have access to truly incredible footage that encapsulates the excitement of dirtbike racing.

"We're excited to welcome Insta360 as the official and exclusive action camera sponsor of the SMX World Championship," said Dave Muye, vice president of global partnerships for Feld Motor Sports, Inc. "Insta360's cutting-edge technology provides the league with additional creative options to showcase the sport and provides fans with a whole new way to experience the drama and thrills of race day."

The 2025 season will also feature events with on-site booths, where fans can experience Insta360 products first-hand and try out the latest cameras for themselves.

