360 cameras were missing a key accessory. Now, 360 cameras are finally getting immersive lighting – this one costs just US$95
The Harlowe Omni 360 is a light that's made to work with 360 cameras
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360-degree cameras have been around for several years, but while cameras that can see in every direction are easy to find, some of the accessories feel a bit more limited. Case in point? Most video lights only put light out in one direction, creating a spotlight effect when used with immersive cameras. But lighting brand Harlowe’s newest light is made for use with 360 cameras.
The Harlowe Omni 360 2W is a compact, constant LED light designed to work with 360 cameras. Unlike traditional lights, the Omni sends out light to the front, back, and sides, lighting the immersive view captured by 360 cameras.
The company says that the light is designed for “balanced, wraparound light” in order to keep footage looking consistent. The light was originally teased at CP+, but launched on March 17.Article continues below
The 360 light also has a mode for 180-degree shooting, a mode that still packs in the light’s full 2W. The Omni also has a boost mode for up to 4W of light output. The light also adjusts to different color temperatures, as well as brightness.
But, most lights have a back panel that houses the different settings. The Omni can’t use that traditional design since it sends light out the back. Instead, the light has buttons at the top – but it even has gesture control built in.
Many 360 cameras are built with action camera-level durability and waterproofing, so Harlowe built the light with an IP54 rating. That’s good for withstanding dust and splashes, but it isn’t meant to go underwater.
The light’s cold-shoe mount is also magnetic for quick mounting. The light can be purchased on its own or in a bundle with cages made for the Insta360 X5 or DJI Osmo 360.
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The light starts at $95, higher for bundles with a camera cage. International pricing hasn’t yet been announced, but that’s about £71 / AU$134 / CA$130. A number of retailers have the new light listed in stock, including B&H in the US.
When I was at my last photography show last year, one of the small brands that had me instantly charmed was Harlowe, with its display of retro-looking lighting gear. The Omni looks like a welcome addition, particularly since 360 lighting is hard to come by (though it looks like there’s a small assortment of other options, like this one).
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With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
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