The best Panasonic S1H deals in February 2022: where to find the S1H in stock today

If you're looking for the best Panasonic Lumix S1H deals, you've come to the right place. Since its release in October 2020, the Panasonic Lumix S1H has been a sought-after camera for both cinematographers and photographers alike.

A full-frame mirrorless with a serious penchant for video, the Panasonic Lumix S1H is clearly distinguished by its impressive video capabilities, but also features notable flexibility to suit multimedia applications along with an especially durable design.

With the pandemic and resulting electronic chip shortages causing havoc in the global camera industry, retailers are struggling to stock enough of some of the most popular camera models.

The full-frame 24.2MP CMOS sensor affords versatile performance to suit both video and stills, with a broad 14-stop dynamic range, sensitivity from ISO 100-51200, and adept processing to realize high color accuracy, responsive recording, and a broad array of video capabilities. The S1H uses nearly the full sensor, 3:2-format 6K 24p video recording is supported, along with 16:9 5.9K 30p and both DCI and UHD 4K 60p settings with internal 4:2:2 10-bit sampling or external RAW recording capabilities with a compatible recorder.

The best Panasonic Lumix S1H deals A 6K video powerhouse that's also capable of stunning 24MP stills Sensor: 24MP full-frame CMOS 36 x 24mm | Image processor: BIONZ X | Lens mount: Leica L mount | AF points: 225-Point Contrast-Detection AF | ISO range: 100-51,200(expandable to 50-204,800) | Stabilization: 5-axis up to 6 stops | Video: 6K 3:2 23.97p, 24p, 5.4K 3:2 25p, 29.97p, DCI 4K at 4795p, 48p, 50p, 59.94p, UHD 4K at 47.95p, 48p, 50p, 4K Anamorphic at 47.95p, 48p, 50p and 1080p up to 100p | Viewfinder: 0.5-inch OLED EVF, 5,760,000k dots, 100% coverage, 0.78x magnification | Size: 151 x 114.2 x 110.4mm | Weight (body only): 2.56 lbs with card & battery 6K video capture Effective as a stills camera too V-Log, LUTs and cinema features Big and heavy

Inspired by broadcast cameras, the S1H also uses the updated sensor design to provide Dual Native ISO settings that prioritize either low noise or low sensitivity in order to realize imagery quality with greater color fidelity and reduced noise. Variable Frame Rate (VFR) recording also permits using slow and quick motion effects and High Frame Rate (HFR) settings allow the use of higher frame rates in conjunction with 10-bit sampling. Additionally, V-Log has been pre-installed, and a Hybrid Log Gamma is also available for achieving greater detail when recording, and to benefit color grading for post-production.

In terms of stills photography, the S1H isn't lacking with an impressive 9 fps continuous shooting rate with AF-S, or 6 fps with AF-C. In the cases where 24MP isn't quite enough, a specialized High Resolution mode can be used to boost the effective resolution to 96MP by compositing multiple shots together also, benefitting stills, as well as video, is a 225-area depth from defocus (DFD) contrast-detection autofocus system that achieves quick focusing and subject tracking. Additionally, sensor-shift image stabilization helps to minimize the appearance of camera shake by up to 6 stops for sharper handheld shooting.

Beyond the imaging attributes, the Panasonic Lumix S1H is also characterized by its body design, which incorporates an impressively high resolution 5.76m-dot OLED electronic viewfinder along with a 3.2" 2.33m-dot tilt free-angle touchscreen LCD formed inside a magnesium alloy body that's weather-sealed to permit working in harsh conditions and has a 1.8" top status LCD for reviewing shooting settings on the fly. Dual SD memory card slots offer flexible storage capabilities and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity offer remote camera control along with wireless image transferring to tablets and smartphones.

