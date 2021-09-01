Popular

The best Fujifilm X-T3 deals in September 2021

By

Discover the best Fujifilm X-T3 deals and best prices for the one of the best miniature mirrorless cameras around right now

the best Fujifilm X-T3 deals

The Fujifilm X-T3 is one of the best small-sized mirrorless cameras that you can buy right now – and if you are thinking of buying one of these you have come to the right place to find yourself the best buy on this retro-styled interchangeable lens camera

The X-T3 is no longer the current flagship in the Fujifilm X-series range - that honor now goes to the stunning Fujifilm X-T4. However, the X-T3 can still fill the needs of enthusiasts and pros alike, and it can now be found in some great deals.

The X-T3's classic styling, with its big dials on the top plate will be familiar to those who are familiar with film SLRs from the past - which may well help you adjust quickly to using this camera. But the camera features all the latest digital camera technology - built around a back-side illuminated 26-megapixel X-Trans sensor.

The X-T3 offers 4K video shooting for high-quality movie making, and gives you two card slots for peace of mind, or extra capacity. The mechanical shutter can shoot action sequences at 11 frames per second - but an electronic shutter options ramps up the speed to 30fps. There is a tilting rear touchscreen monitor , in addition to a high-resolution 3 million dot electronic eye-level viewfinder. 

At the bottom of this page, you'll find a full rundown of the best prices you can find the X-T3 for right now - with offers from high street stores and online both included. Spoiler alert...we think the Fujifilm X-T3 is still one of the best APS-C cameras around.

Image 1 of 6

Image 2 of 6

Image 3 of 6

Image 4 of 6

Image 5 of 6

Image 6 of 6

Fujifilm X-T3

The Z6 is great, but Fujifilm’s state of the art APS-C model is cheaper

Type: Mirrorless | Sensor: APS-C | Megapixels: : 26.1MP | Lens mount: Fujifilm X mount | Monitor: : EVF, 3,690k dots, 100% coverage | Continuous shooting speed: : 11fps | Viewfinder: : EVF | Max video resolution: : 4K | User level: : Enthusiast

26.1 megapixel sensor
4K video at 60fps
Super-sophisticated AF
Needs a bigger buffer when shooting fast-moving sports subjects

Read more:

The best Fujifilm lenses right now

Fujifilm X-T3 review

Fujifilm X-T4 review 

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

Related articles