The best Fujifilm X-T3 deals in September 2021

The Fujifilm X-T3 is one of the best small-sized mirrorless cameras that you can buy right now – and if you are thinking of buying one of these you have come to the right place to find yourself the best buy on this retro-styled interchangeable lens camera

The X-T3 is no longer the current flagship in the Fujifilm X-series range - that honor now goes to the stunning Fujifilm X-T4. However, the X-T3 can still fill the needs of enthusiasts and pros alike, and it can now be found in some great deals.

The X-T3's classic styling, with its big dials on the top plate will be familiar to those who are familiar with film SLRs from the past - which may well help you adjust quickly to using this camera. But the camera features all the latest digital camera technology - built around a back-side illuminated 26-megapixel X-Trans sensor.

The X-T3 offers 4K video shooting for high-quality movie making, and gives you two card slots for peace of mind, or extra capacity. The mechanical shutter can shoot action sequences at 11 frames per second - but an electronic shutter options ramps up the speed to 30fps. There is a tilting rear touchscreen monitor , in addition to a high-resolution 3 million dot electronic eye-level viewfinder.

At the bottom of this page, you'll find a full rundown of the best prices you can find the X-T3 for right now - with offers from high street stores and online both included. Spoiler alert...we think the Fujifilm X-T3 is still one of the best APS-C cameras around.

