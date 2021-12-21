The best copier for 2022

The best copier makes it quick and easy to make copies of photos and documents, whether you're working from home or running a small office. That said, it's rare to see a machine these days that only copies: most devices combine printing, scanning and copying in one handy place (and sometimes faxing too).

In this article, then, we've brought together the best multi-function devices that do a great job of copying (aka photocopying), as well as nailing those other functions.

The best copier will allow you to copy documents, diagrams, images and other media with the minimum of fuss, often via an easy-to-use touchscreen. They'll come with ink to get you started, and won't be ruinously expensive to run once that runs out.

Many of the best copiers will have special features, too, to make your life easier when copying large amounts of material. That said, if you just want a copier for your home office, and won't be using it that often, you may prefer to buy a simpler copier that saves you money overall.

With all that in mind, here are the best copiers available today, for a range of budgets. Read on as we explain the differences between them, and give you the information to choose the best one for your needs.

The best copier in 2022

(Image credit: Canon)

1. Canon PIXMA TS6320/TS6350 The best copier overall Specifications Type: 3-in-1 inkjet printer (copy, scan, print) Max paper size: A4 Max resolution: 4800/2400dpi Cartridges: 5 Connectivity: USB, Wi-Fi Dimensions (WxL): 376x359x141mm Weight: 6.3kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime Low Stock View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon 49 Walmart customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Lots of copying features + Fast copying speeds + Great all-in-one device Reasons to avoid - Only mono

Known as the Canon PIXMA TS6320 in America, and the PIXMA TS6350 in Europe, this multifunctional inkjet printer offers an excellent copying experience.

You get all the functions you could wish for, including mono and colour copying, document and photo copying, double-sided copying, and 2-on-1 copying, where you combine two copies onto one piece of paper.

Copy speeds are impressive, with an sFCOT (First Copy Out Time) of approximately 19 sec and sESAT (estimated saturated throughput) of around 6.5 ipm (images per minute).

You can make up to 99 copies of each document at one time. You can reduce or enlarge an image between 25 and 400%, in 1% increments, or choose the fit to page function. In short, for flexibility this copier can't be beaten. And it’s a great printer and scanner to boot, leading it to also top our list of the best all-in-one printers.

(Image credit: Xerox)

2. Xerox B215 The best black-and-white copier Specifications Type: Laser 4-in-1 (copy, scan, print, fax) Max paper size: A4 Max resolution: 600 x 600 dpi Cartridges: Standard toner cartridge Connectivity: Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, USB Dimensions (WxL): 365x401x397mm Weight: 11.5kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Walmart Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + High-quality results + Fast copying speeds + Great value Reasons to avoid - Not the cheapest

Not bothered about colour copying? Then you can get high quality mono copies with this very affordable 4-in-1 laser device.

As you'd expect from the biggest name in copiers, Xerox's B215 offers quiet, efficient and speedy performance. The First Copy Out Time is a blistering 14 seconds (the fastest on our list), and you get a none-too-shabby 30 pages per minute from thereon.

There's a colour touchscreen with nice large icons, making it easy to use, and it tilts, too. There's also an automatic document feeder that can hold 50 sheets of paper at a time. Most importantly, you get consistently accurate copies, time after time.

Faxing, scanning and printing are all great too, and with features including duplex printing, Wi-Fi Direct and a slot for a USB stick, this is a great choice for a small office, as long as you don't need colour prints or copies.

(Image credit: Canon)

Need to copy a lot of photos? We recommend this all-in-one device, which is called the Canon PIXMA TS8320 in North America, and the TS8350 in most other places.

It's based on a sophisticated six-ink system which includes pigment-based black and dye-based CMYK, plus a ‘photo blue’ ink for vivid photo output. And in terms of results, that makes it the best copier for photos available today.

It's also great for document copying, with speeds of around 6.5 ipm and a First Copy Out Time of 19 seconds. Plus it offers a ton of sophisticated copying features including borderless copying, two-sided copying, 2-on-1 and 4-on-1 copying, frame erase copying, disc label copying and ID copying.

More broadly, the PIXMA TS8320/TS8350 is an excellent 3-in-1 device too. Whether you're printing or scanning documents or photos, there are a lot of excellent automation features to save you time and effort.

(Image credit: Canon)

4. Canon PIXMA TS3320/3350 The best copier for those on a budget Specifications Type: 3-in-1 inkjet (copy, scan, print) Max paper size: A4 Resolution: 4800/1200dpi Cartridges: 2 Connectivity: USB, Wi-Fi Dimensions (WxL): 435x316x145mm Weight: 3.9kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Small and lightweight + Great value Reasons to avoid - Lacks advanced copying features - Lacks individual color cartridges

If you’re working from home, you won’t want need all the bells and whistles from a copier that a big office does. In which case, we'd recommend this budget-friendly, space-saving, all-in-one device, sold as the Canon PIXMA TS3320 in the US, and the PIXMA TS3350 in Europe.

You can use it to make up to 20 copies at a time. Copy speeds of 3ipm are decent, with a First Copy Out Time of 27 seconds. There are buttons to switch between colour and mono copying, and you can use both printing paper and photo paper.

That's about it when it comes to copying, but that's pretty much what most people need, so why pay extra for features you probably won't use? As a scanner and printer it also does a good job. Yes, print speeds aren’t the fastest, double-sided printing can only be done manually, and the two-cartridge system isn't the most efficient. But at this price, this device still represents excellent value overall.

(Image credit: Epson)

5. Epson EcoTank ET-8550 The best copier for A3 Specifications Type: Inkjet 3-in-1 (copy, scan, print) Max paper size: A3 Resolution: 5700/4800dpi Cartridges: 6 (bottles) Mono/color print speed: 32/32ppm Connectivity: Hi-speed USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, SD/HC/XC Dimensions (WxL): 523‎x379x169mm Weight: 11.1kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Low running costs + Quality results + Copy A3 Reasons to avoid - Not the cheapest

A copier that uses bottled ink rather than cartridges makes it cheaper to run, and better for the environment. The Epson EcoTank ET-8550 ticks that box, and also happens to be a darned good copier for photos into the bargain. Particularly as you can copy up to A3 in size, and onto craft papers and card, as well as paper.

It's easy to use the copier function using either the 10.9in colour touchscreen, which can be tilted from the bottom edge, or a downloadable app. You can enlarge copies from A4 to A3, and between 45%- and 195%.

Epson's premium inks result in accurate, good-looking and, long-lasting copies up to A3 size. The pigment black ink, in particular, does a great job of copying documents with pin-sharp accuracy. You get six bottles of ink, which is enough to copy 2,300 (10 x 15cm) photos. All of this makes the ET-8550 great for scanning and printing photos too.

(Image credit: Brother)

6. Brother MFC-L3770CDW The best copier for laser-like quality Specifications Type: Laser-like LED 4-in-1 (copy, scan, print, fax) Max paper size: A4 Resolution: 2400/1200dpi Cartridges: 4 Connectivity: USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, NFC Dimensions: 409x508x414mm Weight: 24.4kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Laser-like quality + 50-sheet ADF + You can fax! Reasons to avoid - Colour copying not cheap to run

Want the quality of a laser printer without the typical cost? To be precise, this budget model is based on LED rather than actual lasers. But it still delivers premium results at impressive speeds of up to 24 copies per minute, both in colour and mono.

The Brother MFC-L3770CDW boasts a 3.7-inch touchscreen, and an automatic two-sided 50 sheet Automatic Document Feeder (ADF). It features two-sided copying, and allows you to reduce or increase your document size from 25% to 400%, in 1% increments.

As a 4-in-1 device, it does a great job overall at copying, printing, scanning and faxing. However, be warned: while it's quite cheap to run if you're only interested in mono, costs mount a little when you switch to colour.

(Image credit: HP)

7. HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP479fdw The best copier for a small office Specifications Type: Laser-like LED 3-in-1 (copy, scan, print) Max paper size: A4 Max print/scan resolution: 600/1200dpi Cartridges: 4 Connectivity: USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet Dimensions (WxL): 416x472x400mm Weight: 23.4kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Laser-like quality + Auto duplex copying + Fast copy speeds Reasons to avoid - Overkill for an individual

Another LED-based 4-in-1 device, the Color LaserJet Pro is a good job for a small office of around three to ten people. Copy speeds are a decent 27 pages per minute, with a First Copy Out Time of around 27 seconds.

There's a nice 4.3-inch color touchscreen, a 50-sheet auto document feeder, and auto duplex for copying too. The supplied cartridges are good for 2,400 mono pages and 1,200 color pages. The main paper input tray takes 300 sheets, which you can boost to 850 sheets by fitting an optional 550-sheet tray.

This is a great multifunction printer in general too. It has a small footprint for what's quite a powerful device, is Wi-Fi enabled and works well with its companion app, and offers good security features too.

Read more:

Best portable printers

Best photo printer

Best scanner for documents and photos

Best Mac printer

Best large format printer

Best photo paper for inkjet printers

Best online photo printing services

Best wireless printer

Best 3D printers

Best laptop stands