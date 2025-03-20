Lomography just made scanning negatives at home easier!

Lomography has always made a mission out of making film photography more accessible, and its latest release, or rather re-release, is no exception. The brand has introduced two 'new and improved' film scanning kits set to make scanning your negatives easier, faster, and more creative than ever.

Whether you’re just getting started with film photography or you’re a weathered pro, these all-in-one kits are perfect for anyone who wants to take control of their scanning process quickly and easily. Now, you can scan your 35mm, 120mm, and special format negatives right from your smartphone or digital camera with complete flexibility.

Scanning 110 film using the Lomography DigitaLIZA+ and DigitaLIZA Max with the 110 film mask - YouTube Watch On

Above: A video showcasing the Lomography DigitaLIZA+

The Lomography DigitaLIZA+ ($74.99) is the first option, designed for those looking to get high-quality scans with a personal touch. It enables users to adjust the color, tone, and contrast of scans so you can get exactly the look you want. The 35mm standard frame makes it easy to get started, and the improved backlight panel ensures consistent lighting across the strip.

In addition, there’s a removable spirit level to help you keep everything perfectly straight. The DigitaLIZA+ is also ideal for more experimental formats, like overlapping exposures or sprocket hole shots. It’s all about making the process simple, fun, and customizable.

(Image credit: Lomography)

Secondly, there’s the Lomography DigitaLIZA Max ($99), which takes things up a level. It includes everything the DigitaLIZA+ offers, but with the added bonus of a smartphone stand, so you can scan with your phone. It’s lightweight, portable, and ready to go whether you’re at home or on the move.

If you prefer to use a digital camera instead, you can easily swap out the stand. The DigitaLIZA Max also handles all types of negatives, including special formats like panoramic frames and overlapping exposures, so you’re covered no matter what you’re working with.

(Image credit: Lomography)

Both kits were initially released in 2022, and have been redesigned to be compact and modular with improved light panels, making them perfect for scanning at home or on the go. You’ll have full control over your scans, ensuring you get the best results every time. Lomography states that they are a hassle-free way to turn your film negatives into high-quality digital images that you can share and relive whenever you want.

With the growing nostalgia for analog photography, now is the perfect time to breathe new life into your memories on film and make new ones. Lomography’s new and improved DigitaLIZA kits continue its commitment to making film more accessible, which is also clear in their recent releases, like their new Lomo Daylight developing tank.

Whether you’re an experienced analog shooter or just starting out, these new scanning kits make it easy to embrace the creative, hands-on world of film photography.

