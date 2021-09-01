The best DJI Osmo Pocket deals in September 2021

The DJI Osmo Pocket is a hugely interesting camera, though it has now been updated by the excellent DJI Pocket 2. But with the original Osmo Pocket still available, some great deals can now be had. Scroll down to see the very best offers available right now on this innovative vlogging gadget.

The Osmo Pocket is essentially an action cam, but it is not designed to look or function quite like any action camera we have seen before. The stick like device combines a miniature video camera with a motorized gimbal stabilizer, so that you get extraordinarily smooth shots when shooting handheld action sequences. And the stick-like design not only makes this a joy to hold... it also helps ensure this is, as its name suggests, a really pocketable device.

Built around a three-axis gimbal with a 12MP 1/2.3-inch camera sensor. the device has a small LCD screen that allows you to see what you are shooting. The whole unit measures just 121.9 x 28.6 x 36.9mm and weighs 116g.

The lens has an equivalent focal length equivalent to a 26mm wide-angle, a field of view of 80° degrees and an f/2 maximum aperture. It can shoot 4K footage at 60fps, Full HD (1080p) footage can be recorded at up to 120fpsp for super-slow-motion effects.

Below is a full list of the best deals on the DJI Osmo Pocket that we can find close to you right now...

Read more:

DJI Osmo Pocket full review

DJI Pocket 2 review

The best DJI Osmo Pocket accessories

The 10 best action cameras

The best gimbals for phones, GoPros and cameras