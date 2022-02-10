Best Canon M6 Mark II deals in February 2022: find the EOS M6 II in stock today

Find the best Canon M6 Mark II deals on this compact mirrorless camera, perfect for stills or 4K video

Canon M6 Mark II deals
(Image credit: Canon)

If you're looking for the best Canon M6 Mark II deals, you've come to the right place. Since its release in September 2019, the Canon EOS M6 Mark II has been one of the most sought-after compact mirrorless cameras around for still and video while traveling.

With the pandemic and resulting electronic chip shortages causing havoc in the global camera industry, retailers are struggling to stock enough of some of the most popular camera models. But don't despair! We've scoured the web to find retailers near you who'll either have the Canon EOS M6 Mark II in stock right now. Scroll down to see today's best prices…

(Image credit: B&H)

Blending 32.5MP high resolution stills and 4K video capabilities, the Canon EOS M6 Mark II is a sleek mirrorless body with a range of features to suit content creators who are always on the go. Its APS-C-sized 32.5MP CMOS sensor achieves enhanced image clarity, resolution, and dynamic range, along with adept sensitivity to ISO 25600 and low noise to suit working in a variety of situations. Combined with advanced image processing, this sensor is also capable of outputting UHD 4K at 30p and Full HD 1080 slow motion at 120p video, as well as supporting continuous stills shooting rates of up to 14 fps with AF and AE tracking. 

• Read more: Canon EOS M6 Mark II review

Equipped with a dual pixel CMOS AF system the M6 Mark II provides 5,481 selectable points for precise, smooth, and fast focusing for both photo and video, it also supports Eye AF Servo, which prioritizes subjects' eyes when photographing portraits. Complementing the imaging capabilities, the EOS M6 Mark II incorporates a 3.0" 1.04m-dot touchscreen LCD, which has a 180° tilting design for front-facing selfies or vlogging. Additionally, with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity this allows you to pair mobile devices with the camera to wirelessly transfer files for sharing your photos and movies online with ease.

(Image credit: B&H)

The best Canon EOS M6 Mark II deals

Great stills and 4K video for content creators on the go

Sensor: 32.5MP APS-C CMOS | Lens mount: RF | Video: UHD 4K at 29.97p, 24p, Full HD at 25p, 29.97p, 100p, 119.88p | Size: 119.6 x 70 x 50mm | Weight (body only): 408g

14fps continuous / 30fps burst
Uncropped 4K with Dual Pixel CMOS AF
Monster 32.5MP APS-C sensor
180° screen, though no articulation
No in-body image stabilization

The dual pixel CMOS AF system features a whopping 5,481 selectable autofocus points for refined accuracy across, nearly the entire image plane and also supports Eye AF Servo for exacting focus accuracy on portrait subjects. This focusing system offers smooth and fast focusing performance in a similar manner to how a camcorder acquires focus, dual pixel CMOS AF integrates two separate photodiodes within each pixel to provide a broad and dense network of phase-detection gathering elements across a majority of the image sensor to reduce focus hunting for faster, more direct control of focus placement.

When working with stills, this focusing system works to acquire focus quickly and accurately, making it ideally suited to shooting and tracking moving subjects so that critical focus is attained with each shot. When shooting video, the Movie Servo AF mode offers smooth and natural focusing when changing from different subjects or different distances within a scene, as well as the ability to specify tracking sensitivity, AF speed, and Face Tracking priority. 

The EOS M6 Mark II also benefits from Touch AF system, rack focus is possible simply by touching elements within the scene on the touchscreen in order to change focus in an intuitive manner. Subject tracking in videos is also heightened due to the dual pixel CMOS AF system's ability to recognize subjects and maintain focus when working within changing or cluttered scenery.

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally, specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA , The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in-between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his Film & Digital photography.

