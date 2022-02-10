Best Canon M6 Mark II deals in February 2022: find the EOS M6 II in stock today

If you're looking for the best Canon M6 Mark II deals, you've come to the right place. Since its release in September 2019, the Canon EOS M6 Mark II has been one of the most sought-after compact mirrorless cameras around for still and video while traveling.

Blending 32.5MP high resolution stills and 4K video capabilities, the Canon EOS M6 Mark II is a sleek mirrorless body with a range of features to suit content creators who are always on the go. Its APS-C-sized 32.5MP CMOS sensor achieves enhanced image clarity, resolution, and dynamic range, along with adept sensitivity to ISO 25600 and low noise to suit working in a variety of situations. Combined with advanced image processing, this sensor is also capable of outputting UHD 4K at 30p and Full HD 1080 slow motion at 120p video, as well as supporting continuous stills shooting rates of up to 14 fps with AF and AE tracking.

Equipped with a dual pixel CMOS AF system the M6 Mark II provides 5,481 selectable points for precise, smooth, and fast focusing for both photo and video, it also supports Eye AF Servo, which prioritizes subjects' eyes when photographing portraits. Complementing the imaging capabilities, the EOS M6 Mark II incorporates a 3.0" 1.04m-dot touchscreen LCD, which has a 180° tilting design for front-facing selfies or vlogging. Additionally, with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity this allows you to pair mobile devices with the camera to wirelessly transfer files for sharing your photos and movies online with ease.

The dual pixel CMOS AF system features a whopping 5,481 selectable autofocus points for refined accuracy across, nearly the entire image plane and also supports Eye AF Servo for exacting focus accuracy on portrait subjects. This focusing system offers smooth and fast focusing performance in a similar manner to how a camcorder acquires focus, dual pixel CMOS AF integrates two separate photodiodes within each pixel to provide a broad and dense network of phase-detection gathering elements across a majority of the image sensor to reduce focus hunting for faster, more direct control of focus placement.

When working with stills, this focusing system works to acquire focus quickly and accurately, making it ideally suited to shooting and tracking moving subjects so that critical focus is attained with each shot. When shooting video, the Movie Servo AF mode offers smooth and natural focusing when changing from different subjects or different distances within a scene, as well as the ability to specify tracking sensitivity, AF speed, and Face Tracking priority.

The EOS M6 Mark II also benefits from Touch AF system, rack focus is possible simply by touching elements within the scene on the touchscreen in order to change focus in an intuitive manner. Subject tracking in videos is also heightened due to the dual pixel CMOS AF system's ability to recognize subjects and maintain focus when working within changing or cluttered scenery.

