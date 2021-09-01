The best Canon EOS Rebel T6 / EOS 1300D deals in September 2021

If you’re looking for a good price on the Canon EOS Rebel T6 / Canon EOS 1300D , simply scroll down for today's best Canon EOS 1300D deals.

The Canon EOS Rebel T6 is no longer one of the current DSLR cameras in Canon's range... having been replaced with models such as the EOS Rebel T100 / EOS 4000D and the EOS Rebel SL3 / EOS 250D. However, you may still find some great offers on the older Rebel T6 (known as the EOS 1300D in Europe).

If you've been tempted for a while now to dip your toe into the DSLR waters, we can see why you've ended up looking at this Canon camera. The EOS Rebel T6 / EOS 1300D is a cheap but dependable entry-level DSLR for aspiring snappers.

With its 18MP sensor and clear viewfinder, you'll soon be creating images of excellence. Although we'd hardly say it's jam-packed with features, the presence of Wi-Fi and NFC are a welcome touch. But if you're an intermediate user wanting to push things to the next level, then we recommend you keep hunting Digital Camera World's buying guides for something more advanced.

You can learn more about the EOS Rebel T6 / EOS 1300D's specifications below. And then check out our dedicated widget at the bottom of the page to discover the best prices on the market right now.

Canon EOS Rebel T6 / EOS 1300D key specs: Affordable 18MP DSLR for beginners Type: DSLR | Sensor: APS-C CMOS, 18MP | Lens mount: Canon EF-S | Screen: 3-inch, 920,000K dots | Viewfinder: Yes, optical | Continuous shooting: 3fps | Movies: 1080p | User level: Beginner NFC and Wi-Fi Simple to use High-res screen Only 18MP Basic design

