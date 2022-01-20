The best stock video sites can help you find the right clips, whether you're working on a business presentation, a social media ad, or a professional TV or movie project. On these sites, you'll find hundreds of thousands of high-quality clips covering every subject under the sun, at the resolution and duration you need, and with the right kind of license. What's more, you'll have the granular search filters you need to find what you're looking for fast.

Below you'll find the best stock video sites for a range of budgets, and featuring a variety of payment options. Some of them also host audio tracks, such as music and special effects, which may come in handy too. And some of them even have video clips that are totally free to download and use. If you are looking specifically for still images, check out our separate guide to the best stock photo sites.

So read on, as we reveal the the best stock video sites, and give you the information to choose the right one for you.

The best stock video sites in 2022

Adobe Stock is the best stock video site for creative professionals, such as designers, motion designers, 3D artists and video editors. That's because it works interoperably with Creative Cloud software, for a smooth and fast workflow. For instance, you can easily search for, preview, customize, and license video assets directly within Adobe Premiere Pro, without leaving your timeline.

Adobe Stock offers a wide range of asset types, so as well as straightforward video footage, you’ll find motion graphics templates, audio tracks, music tracks, and 3D models, materials and lights. All videos are available in 4K, HD, or similar frame sizes. And when searching for clips, you can specify duration, shot angle (from extreme close-up to extreme long shot), frame-rate, color, whether people are included, and whether clips are family-friendly.

Subscriptions to Adobe Stock only work for standard images, so if you want video, you need to buy credit packs. Credits last for one year from purchase, and give you access to Adobe Stock’s entire collection, including video and other asset types such as images. There are also a large selection of free videos for anyone to download, which you can find here.

2. Getty Images The best stock video site for news and entertainment footage Specifications Payment: Individual licences or credit packs Audio tracks: Only with Premium Access plan Free videos: No TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + No.1 for news & entertainment + Partnerships with broadcasters + Advanced search filters Reasons to avoid - Expensive

If you’re looking for specific news footage, you’re most likely to find it at Getty Images, a venerable institution with a long history of providing the best news images and video to the media. Search the ‘Editorial’ section on their website, and you’ll find a huge array of clips covering the latest news, entertainment and fashion shows. Getty is also a great place to find archive footage too, thanks to partnerships with the BBC Motion Gallery, ITN, NBC and Bloomberg.

You can search by keyword, date, location, popularity, frame-rate, resolution (SD, HD or 4K), footage type (raw vs produced), camera viewpoint, shot type (eg 'candid', or 'looking at camera'), image technique (including slow motion, timelapse, animation, black and white and color), and filmmaker.

When it comes to payment, you need to either license each video separately or buy a credit pack: there’s no subscription option. These packs allow you to mix and match images and videos.

As well as editorial footage, Getty have lots of creative video clips to download too, although these are generally more expensive than other stock video sites. Music clips are also available, although you’ll need a Premium Access plan, which you have to contact Getty directly to arrange.

3. iStock License stock clips, and use the free editor to thread them together Specifications Payment: Subscription or credit packs Audio tracks: No Free videos: 3 on registering, 1 per month TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Free monthly video + Free online editor + Free videos Reasons to avoid - No audio assets

Owned by Getty, iStock gives you a couple of things that are unique to this list. The first is that you get three free videos when you register for a free account; iStock also selects a new video for you to download for free every month. And the second is the free online HD video editor. This allows you to combine videos, images, and music and edit for length, text, and more.

This tool is pretty limited but by the same token, it’s quite easy to use, so might be a good option for, say, a marketing professional wanting to put something a quick ad for Facebook. When you download your finished video, you can choose from several web and social media-ready sizes.

iStock provides millions of HD and 4K video clips for you to download, which you pay for via either credit packs or subscription. Videos are divided into ‘Essentials’ and ‘Signature’, which are higher quality and therefore cost more. You can search by popularity, upload date, duration, resolution, number of people, age and ethnicity of people, as well as excluding nudity.

4. Shutterstock A huge selection of clips, and many ways to pay Specifications Payment: Subscription or credit packs Audio tracks: Music Free videos: No Today's best Shutterstock On-demand packs deals $49 View $229 View Reasons to buy + Huge selection + Quality footage + Variety of payment methods Reasons to avoid - Limited search filters

When it comes to stock video, Shutterstock doesn’t really offer anything special. Still, it does host a huge selection of stock video clips to choose from, ranging from SD to 4K resolution. You can search by keyword and creator, and specify frame-rate, duration, whether people are included, and whether clips are family-friendly. You can also search by category, and select the most popular or newest clips.

Shutterstock offers a variety of ways to pay. You can buy credit packs for SD clips, HD clips or 4K clips in packs of 5, 10 or 25. Alternatively, there’s a video subscription for 5, 20 or 25 clips a month, or a mixed-asset subscription that allows you to download images and other asset types as well as video.

5. Depositphotos Low prices and hundreds of free clips Specifications Payment: Single video, credit pack or subscription Audio tracks: Music and sound effects Free videos: 268 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Generally cheap + Variety of ways to pay + Hundreds of free videos Reasons to avoid - No special features

Depositphotos is one of the cheapest places to licence stock video. Prices can vary between $12.76 to $169 per stock video, depending on the resolution, which can include 240p, 480p, 720p, 1080p or 4K.

You can search for videos by keyword, date uploaded, resolution (720p, 1080p or 4K), length, number of people, gender, age and ethnicity. You can pay for individual licences, buy credit packs or take out a subscription. To tempt you in, it also hosts 268 free video clips for anyone to download.

6. Alamy A large selection and simple pricing structure Specifications Payment: Individual licences Audio tracks: No Free images: No TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Quality footage + Simple pricing Reasons to avoid - Limited search filters

If you just want a single photo, and don’t want to bother with credit packs or subscriptions then Alamy is worth a look. It offers more than 400,000 SD, HD and 4K stock videos to choose from, and you pay for each license separately. You can search for videos by keyword, and narrow your search according to age, resolution, frames per second, and creator. Note, though, that there are no audio tracks, and no free videos.

