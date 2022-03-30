The best phone holder for running in 2022

The best phone holder for running means that you can go out and exercise while keeping your phone at hand in case of emergencies. Some even let you use your phone while transporting it, by providing special holes for your headphones, and a plastic screen that gives you access to touch controls.

There are two broad types of phone holder for running. One is the armband, which you can attach tightly to your arm using adjustable straps. The other is the belt, which is a bit like a normal bumbag or pouch, only it's specifically designed not to bounce all over the place while you're running.

We cover both types below, as we gather together the very best phone holders for running on the market today. You might also want to check out our guides to the best phone mounts for cars and the best phone mounts for bikes.

Best phone holder for running in 2022

(Image credit: Sprigs)

1. Sprigs Armband The best phone holder for running overall Specifications Type: Armband Made from: Silicone Dimensions: 231 x 13 x 13mm Weight: 64g Colors: 25 options fullPriceWidgetTitle View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Fits securely + No chafing Reasons to avoid - Tight fit on your arm

The Sprigs Armband is our pick as the best phone holder for running overall. Made from a lightweight, breathable, silicone-based fabric, it's very light (at just 64g) and stretches to fit any size phone, with or without a case.

You just slip your phone into the form-fitting pouch, and close the Velcro fastener over it. Then slide the armband up onto your arm, where silicon grip dots help it stay comfortably gripped to your arm. It fits very tightly, but that means your phone is nice and secure, and you'll experience minimal chafing.

The armband is machine-washable, and there are small, medium, large and XL choices to fit all sizes of arm, from 7 to 19.5 inches in diameter.

(Image credit: Sporteer)

2. Sporteer Velocity V8 Running Armband The best phone holder for carrying lots of stuff Specifications Type: Armband Made from: Nylon and neoprene Dimensions: 170 x 20 x 150mm Weight: 85g Colors: Black fullPriceWidgetTitle View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Stash pockets + Interchangeable straps + Visible on night runs Reasons to avoid - On the bulky side

Need to carry more than just your phone on a run? If you're looking to carry other stuff too, then here's our top recommendation. The Sporteer Velocity V8 Running Armband has a large zippered pocket that fits all phones and cases, plus there are external and internal 'stash' pockets for carrying ID, cards, cash, keys, or other small items. Obviously, to fit all that extra stuff in, this phone holder is a bit bulkier than heavier than others, so there's a compromise to be made there.

This phone holder comes with removable and interchangeable straps to ensure a perfect fit, and the Neoprene backing feels nice and soft on your skin. You also get a frontal touch screen, plus a reflective trim on the armband and straps for night runs.

(Image credit: Nike)

3. Nike Lean Armband Plus The best phone holder for running with brand appeal fullPriceWidgetTitle View at Macy's View at NIKE Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Nike tick + Secure fit + Touch-screen access Reasons to avoid - Not machine-washable

If you like your kit to be on-brand, then the best phone holder for you is the Nike Lean Plus Armband. Not only does it sport the classic Nike tick, it also does the job in hand very well indeed.

An adjustable arm strap helps you personalise the fit, and a secure hook-and-loop closure keeps your phone securely in place. You also get touch-screen access through the protective window, as well as openings for your buttons, port and camera. Note, though, that it's not machine-washable, and spot-clean only.

(Image credit: ArmPocket)

4. ArmPocket Mega i-40 Armband The best phone holder for flexibility Specifications Type: Armband Made from: Recycled plastic bottles, bamboo rayon Dimensions: 165 x 89 x 19mm Weight: 141.25g Colors: Black fullPriceWidgetTitle View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Wear it four ways + Weather-proof to IPX4 standard + Machine washable Reasons to avoid - On the bulky side

Do you tend to mix up your exercise routine? Then you'll want to check out the ArmPocket Mega i-40 Armband, which is the most versatile phone holder on our list. Its custom design allows you to wear it four ways: on the bicep, forearm, hand and bike. You can easily access your phone via a double zipper, and a clear window lets you use it during your run.

This armband is nice and comfortable in use, too, with a bamboo rayon backing that feels super-soft. There are ventilation holes to keep your phone cool and dry. You get separate storage for keys, cash and gels, and there are three audio ports for your tunes. Finally, this armband is drop-proof, weather, sweat, mud, and splash proof to IPX4 standards, and machine washable too.

(Image credit: Lifeproof)

5. Lifeproof LifeActiv Armband with QuickMount The best phone holder for device safety Specifications Type: Armband Made from: Polyurethane, silicone, polycarbonate Dimensions: 197 x 51 x 110mm Weight: 190g Colors: Black fullPriceWidgetTitle View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Very secure + Use phone while running Reasons to avoid - Fiddly to set up - Not weather-proof

Worried your phone might fall out of your holder while you're out running? This armband will give you the ultimate in peace of mind.

Setting it up is a two-stage process: you adhere the QuickMount to your phone or case using adhesive, then attach it to the band on your arm. Admittedly, that's a little more fiddly than the other phone holders on our list, but it does make everything super-secure.

Your phone's screen is accessible while running, but there's no plastic covering so it won't be weather-proof... unless you already have a water-resistant phone, of course. Also be warned that the adhesive doesn't seem to work with all rubber phone cases.

(Image credit: FlipBelt)

6. FlipBelt Zipper Travel Accessory-Money Belt The best phone holder that fits round your waist Specifications Type: Belt Made from: Lycra, Spandex Dimensions: 220 x 10 x 90mm Weight: 113g Colors: Black, hot pink, carbon, acrylic summer, aqua, ocean bloom, reflective black, neon yellow fullPriceWidgetTitle View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Stays in place nicely + Pocket for valuables + Machine washable Reasons to avoid - Not waterproof

If you prefer a belt to an armband, here's the best phone holder for you. As well as a place to store your phone, you also get a zippered pocket for valuables and a key hook. This thin and supple belt is made from stretchy Lycra and Spandex, and stays in place nicely during a run. It stretches to fit most large phones, comes in a range of attractive colors, and is machine washable.

(Image credit: Fitletic)

7. Fitletic Mini Sport Pouch The best small belt for holding your phone while running Specifications Type: Belt Made from: 85% polyester, 15% elastane Dimensions: ‎190 x 82.5mm Weight: 122g Colors: Black, black/blue, black/pink, black/red, black/purple, red/black fullPriceWidgetTitle View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Nicely compact + Range of colors + Zipper pocket Reasons to avoid - Hand-wash only

Here's another great belt for holding your phone while running. This one's nice and small (hence 'Mini'). But it still stretches far enough to accommodate most large smartphones and fits waists between 24 and 55 inches. Coming in a choice of six colors, this belt sits nicely around your body as you run, without bouncing, and you also get a zipper pocket to hold your ID and credit cards. Note, though, that it's hand-wash only.

(Image credit: E Tronic)

8. E Tronic Edge Running Phone Holder The best cheap phone holder for running Specifications Type: Armband Made from: Spandex Dimensions: ‎406 x 228 x 25mm Weight: 64g Colors: Black, blue, gray, neon, pink, Stars & Stripes, turquoise fullPriceWidgetTitle View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Low price + Bright and visible + Soft and comfortable Reasons to avoid - Can't access phone on run

If you're looking for a cheap phone holder, this model will serve you well. Crafted from Spandex, it feels lovely and soft on bare skin. It does a great job of stretching to fit a range of phone sizes. It comes in small, medium, large and XL sizes, and can fit arms between 5 and 19 inches in diameter. You can choose between a range of interesting colors - including a florescent yellow for road safety. Plus you get two headphone holes to let you to listen to music.

Note that you can't use your phone's touchscreen as you run, as neither is it particularly accessible. However, that may be either a plus or a minus, depending on your point of view. Some of us go running precisely to escape the constant demands of our phones!

