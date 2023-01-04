Best magnetic smartphone accessories in 2023: Wallets, sockets, and stands

The latest trend in phone cases has taken a new form, with the uprising of the best magnetic smartphone accessories. Just because you may already own one of the latest and best phone cases (opens in new tab), that doesn't mean you can't make the case even better with an easily attachable upgrade that's perfectly suited to your lifestyle, no matter which brand of smartphone you own.

Some of the best magnetic smartphone accessories take the form of wallets, photo frames, kickstands, pop-sockets, finger loop grips, and even collapsible tripods. Many of us will find a case for our smartphone that we absolutely love, and become a little attached to it and reluctant to switch to a new one (guilty).

But luckily with these new magnetic smartphone accessories sweeping the industry, there's always room for small minor improvements without having to get a new case entirely, just ensure that you have one of the best magnetic phone cases or a compatible magnetic adapter first, otherwise, your new magnetic accessories won't have a base to attach to.

With the choice from magnetic wallets and kickstands, to handy pop-sockets and strap grips, these detachable accessories are perfect for swapping out the tools that you need whenever you need them, and removing them entirely when they can become a hindrance or are beginning to add bulk, preventing your smartphone from fitting in your pocket comfortably.

We've been testing plenty of these magnetic smartphone accessories lately from a variety of leading brands in the phone case and cover industry to give you the best expert advice on what accessories we would recommend, and what we think you should avoid when it comes to deciding what to attach to your smartphone.

As photographers, we found it super useful to have a magnetic accessory on our smartphones that helped us to capture better images. Accessories such as sturdy grips and finger loops assisted with handheld shooting by reducing hand shake when aiming to take a still photo, and even pop sockets can be handy at adjusting how we hold our smartphones comfortably when snapping portrait photos.

How do they work? Are they compatible with my non-Apple phone?

The accessories featured in this guide should be compatible with all iPhones that have Apple's built-in MagSafe technology (Series 12 and up) but any older iPhone generations will need to be equipped with a MagSafe-enabled case, or alternatively, an adhesive MagSafe adapter that can be used to provide your phone with a magnet, such as the Mophie Snap Adapter, available from ZAGG.

If you own a Samsung, Google Pixel, Oppo, Nokia, Motorola, or even a hefty rugged phone, then don't fret! These devices as well as other Android One smartphones can still make use of magnetic and even MagSafe accessories, all you need is one of the best magnetic phone cases and adapters - and they're super easy to use and affordable to buy, able to act as a reliable base with a strong force for mounting your new magnetic accessories onto.

Take note: If you have an older generation of iPhone and plan to use an adapter, other functionality and features such as MagSafe and wireless fast charging aren't guaranteed to work, although the magnetic accessories will attach firmly - provided that the adapter or case that you choose has a strong enough magnetic force.

Best magnetic wallets, sockets and stands for smartphones

MOFT phone stand and wallet used with Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Image credit: Beth Nicholls)

(opens in new tab)

1. MOFT Snap-on phone stand and wallet The best magnetic smartphone accessory that's stylish and convenient Specifications Material: Soft Vegan Leather Format: Detachable Wallet and stand Reasons to buy + Multiple viewing angles including portrait or landscape and floating + Huge array of colors to choose from + Strong magnet and holds 3 cards plus the back is magnetic aalso Reasons to avoid - Says compatibility is for iPhone 14/13/12 series only - but works fine on my Samsung Galaxy - Works best with MagSafe cases

This snap-on wallet stand from Moft is easily one of the best magnetic smartphone accessories on the market right now. Reasonably priced and extremely functional, this stand offers multiple viewing angles for using your device hands-free and streaming content, and also doubles as a convenient wallet storing up to 3 cards.

I found when testing this wallet that it felt super smooth, and almost slippery in hand while attached flat against the back of my phone, but despite this, the connectivity remained strong and the stand didn't feel as if it would detach easily from my phone. The back of the stand when flat is also magnetic, meaning you don't need to detach it before mounting to other magnetic surfaces or layering something on top.

The fold design is super convenient and easy to navigate, plus the snap-on element means this wallet stand will attach to your device instantly without any budge. It can be used and adjusted to suit both portrait and landscape modes, as well as a "floating" stand function (pictured above) for raised platform viewing of your phone.

CASETiFY X Harry Potter Hufflepuff wallet (Image credit: Beth Nicholls)

(opens in new tab)

2. CASETiFY x Harry Potter wallet The best magnetic smartphone accessory that's pop-culture customizable Specifications Material: Recycled PC Plastic materials Format: Detachable Wallet Reasons to buy + The built-in shield protects your cards from magnetic damage and is RFID-proof + Super strong hold on your device + Available in multiple franchises and can be customized with your name or initial Reasons to avoid - Designs are a little faded - Textured leathery material might not be for everyone - A bit expensive

This magnetic wallet from CASETiFY is new on the market and manufactured by one of the world's leading phone case brands. The Wallet can be customized with your name and initials in specific colors and fonts should you choose, or is otherwise available with various pop-culture designs printed onto it, as is the case with the wallet I received (above).

The Hufflepuff MagSafe wallet from CASETiFY has been created as part of the company's Co-Lab series with Harry Potter branding, as well as other franchises such as Sailor Moon, Dragon Ball Z, Keith Haring, and Stranger Things. These Co-Lab designs are limited and subject to change and swap out, so if you see a design you like then be sure to grab it fast!

Capable of storing up to three cards as well as dollar bills, and with a sturdy design and build, this wallet has been made with recycled materials and printed with eco-friendly ink. Overall this magnetic smartphone wallet accessory from CASETiFY is a little on the pricey side, but worth every penny, created by a brand that can be trusted to protect your device - and now your credit cards too.

CLCKR Stand and Grip (Image credit: Beth Nicholls)

(opens in new tab)

3. CLCKR Grip and kickstand The best magnetic smartphone accessory that doubles as a grip and stand Specifications Material: Unspecified - feels like PU Leather Format: Detachable Grip and kickstand Reasons to buy + Antimicrobial protection + Multiple uses and viewing angles + 3500 Gauss magnet strength and powerful magnetic adhesion Reasons to avoid - Brand states that compatibility is for MagSafe devices and cases only - use with non-Apple devices at your own risk - Needs to be removed from your case when charging your device wirelessly

This universal stand and grip from CLCKR is intended for use with MagSafe cases, but as is the case (pun intended) with all of these listed accessories - they work just fine with my Samsung Galaxy smartphone, due to my magnetic case purchased from Moment's M-Force series of strong cases.

Note: it is at your own risk if you choose to opt for MagSafe-only accessories to use with non-Apple devices, as other magnetic features and functions such as wireless charging can potentially be limited or compromised on Android devices.

This stand from Clckr can also be used as a comfortable phone hand holder, with the grip strap acting as the perfect security measure for when taking selfies and recording videos, keeping your footage still while preventing the likelihood of any accidental drops or damage to your smartphone with a secure hold.

It should also be noted that you should not carry your smartphone using just the grip, as it may detach and result in your device falling to the floor.

(Image credit: Beth Nicholls)

(opens in new tab)

4. MOFT Universal Magnetic circle phone grip The best magnetic accessory that acts as a pop-socket and stand Specifications Material: Vegan Leather Format: Pop-socket-style grip Reasons to buy + 360° Rotation with 4 Adjustable Angles + Pocket-friendly and comfortable to hold + Multiple vibrant color options Reasons to avoid - A little expensive for what it is

This fun little grip stand from MOFT is a slightly different take from its wallet stands, and prioritises comfort and grip above all else. Taking inspiration from traditional pop-socket style accessories, this grip differs in that it doubles as a rotatable and adjustable stand with a soft fold design that's super thin and pocket friendly too.

At just 0.2 inches (6mm) thick, this grip will go unnoticed and be inconspicuous until you choose to convert your case into a flexible stand, able to view your smartphone screen at both a portrait and landscape angle, and with high and low-lift modes also available to offer additional viewing angles.

Mous wallet paired with Moment phone case and Moment Macro 10x lens (Image credit: Beth Nicholls)

(opens in new tab)

5. Mous Limitless Slim Wallet The best magnetic smartphone accessory that offers a stylish wallet Specifications Material: Real Leather Format: Detachable Wallet Reasons to buy + Has a powerful array of magnets + The back has 100 tiny silicone dots for total slip-resistant attachment + Wallet can hold two cards Reasons to avoid - Very Pricey - Slipped off of my Samsung S21 Ultra case a few times, although this wallet is not intended for non-MagSafe devices in practice.

This super slim and stylish magnetic wallet from leading phone case brand, Mous, is the perfect magnetic smartphone accessory for those wanting something subtle but still super-secure. The powerful magnetic array and anti-slip design of this wallet should offer total peace of mind that your cards are safe, especially if you have an Apple smartphone. But I have to be honest - this wallet did slip off of my Samsung Galaxy once or twice when taking it out of my pocket.

As mentioned previously in this article, a lot of these accessories state in the small print that they are designed and manufactured solely for MagSafe-compatible devices and cases, which my smartphone is not. Therefore, I can't blame Mous entirely for the lack of magnetic support, and I do believe that if used with a MagSafe-equipped smartphone it would hold just fine.

The wallet also boasts magnetic shielding to prevent any deactivating or interfering with the magnetic strip in your cards, and Mous also offer a Limited Lifetime Warranty on all of its products for that extra confidence to purchase.

Best Magnetic Smartphone Accessories: Peak Design wallet stand (Image credit: Beth Nicholls)

(opens in new tab)

6. Peak Design Mobile Wallet and Stand The best magnetic accessory that doubles as a sturdy stand Specifications Material: Nylon canvas fabric Format: Wallet and sturdy stand Reasons to buy + Holds up to 7 cards + Secure with a magnetically sealed flap and strong SlimLink locking technology + Fabric is completely weatherproof Reasons to avoid - Extremely bulky and adds weight to your phone - Cards are pulled out using a magnetic pull-tab which can feel a bit flimsy

This strong and sturdy magnetic snap-on stand and wallet from Peak Design is super convenient for those who already own a Peak Design Everyday Case, and will make your smartphone super aesthetically pleasing in a matching material camouflage. The kickstand is designed to be on-demand and fully adjustable, made with a precision-tuned friction hinge for multiple viewing angles, and coated in 100% recycled and durable nylon canvas.

The wallet feature can hold up to 7 cards which can be easily accessed instantly via a magnetic pull-tab that drags out the cards, which wasn't suited to my personal tastes and felt a bit flimsy, and the cards are then sealed magnetically tight with a flap. The stand and wallet offer ultra-strong MagSafe-compatible magnets that attach to your device with a satisfying 'pop' using Peak Design's own unique system called SlimLink.

This magnetic smartphone accessory from Peak Design is guaranteed for life under the company's warranty and has been built to age gracefully, without stretching out, and can last for many years (and phones) to come with strong abrasion resistance.

(Image credit: Beth Nicholls)

(opens in new tab)

7. Encased pop-socket-style solid MagStem grip The best magnetic accessory that feels super comfortable to hold Specifications Material: Not specified, feels smooth and rubbery Format: Grip and stand Reasons to buy + Doubles as both a comfortable grip and a secure stand for your smartphone + Very easily removed for temporary use + Includes 36 strong built-in magnets Reasons to avoid - Not collapsible like a PopSocket - Hard and stiff, so no good for long-term use or for storing in a pocket

This grip stand from Encased may look like a pop-socket, but don't be fooled. This grip stand is super hard and strong and does not collapse the way that pop sockets do. I personally preferred this stand to a pop socket, primarily in the way it feels when gripped and the hard but smooth texture of the grip.

Some pop sockets tend to feel almost slippery and coated in squishy silicone, whereas this grip feels super satisfying, and the stand function is great for times when you just want to prop up your smartphone nicely and simply next to your desk or workspace. The grip is also stable enough that you won't drop your device.

The stand doesn't offer any extreme or unique viewing angles, and there are definitely better magnetic stand accessories on the market, but if you're after something affordable and simple then look no further. Encased also offers a hassle-free Satisfaction Guarantee with every purchase, just in case you aren't sold when you receive the product.

Best Magnetic Smartphone Accessories: MOFT Flash stand (Image credit: Beth Nicholls)

(opens in new tab)

8. CASETiFY Grip Stand The best magnetic accessory that is minimal but stylish Specifications Material: Unspecified Format: Grip and stand Reasons to buy + Available in Pop culture-inspired designs + Practical as both a grip and stand + Minimal and doesn't add any bulk Reasons to avoid - Not the most comfortable grip to hold - Expensive for what it is

This Stranger Things Co-Lab Grip Stand from CASETiFY is another limited edition design and won't be available forever, so be sure to grab a grip stand quickly if you see a design from the CASETiFY website that you like. This Grip Stand is useful for those wanting a magnetic smartphone accessory that's a little more discreet and minimal, rather than boasting a large wallet or stand attachment.

The Grip Stand is intended to be practical as both a comfortable grip to support the holding of your device in your hand, as well as the function of supporting your smartphone in the form of a stand should you need to balance it on something. Overall this grip was practical but didn't necessarily wow me.

Best Magnetic Smartphone Accessories: Encased wallet stand (Image credit: Beth Nicholls)

(opens in new tab)

9. Encased flip kickstand wallet The best magnetic smartphone accessory that fits every budget Specifications Material: PU Leather Format: Detachable Wallet and stand Reasons to buy + Extremely affordable + Can hold 3-4 cards at a time + Has a convenient fold-out kickstand Reasons to avoid - Can only be purchased as a bundle with a screen protector and case (not individually) but still cheap.

This basic wallet and kickstand accessory from Encased is ideal for those who don't want to spend a fortune on a magnetic smartphone accessory and want the simple functions and features that this stand and wallet can offer. As of yet, it is only available to be purchased via Amazon and the Encased website as a bundle with a smartphone case and screen protector, and not as an individual product.

Despite the bundle format, the wallet is still great value for money, costing only US$15 for a case and screen protector thrown in with the latest iPhone 14 series of cases, and it's available for Google Pixel cases too! Able to hold 3-4 cards and adjust into multiple viewing angles, this attachment will no doubt improve your scrolling habits and keep your cards close.

The stand and wallet offering from Encased is not the best on the market by any means, but the array of functions and competitive price make it suitable enough for those wanting to try out magnetic smartphone accessories, just be cautious when using with a non-Apple device that the magnets on this stand are not the strongest without MagSafe support and should be monitored so you don't lose your cards.

Best Magnetic Smartphone Accessories: MOFT Flash stand (Image credit: Beth Nicholls)

(opens in new tab)

10. MOFT Flash picture frame ID wallet and stand The best magnetic accessory that offers a photo wallet and ID window Specifications Material: Premium Vegan Leather Format: Detachable Wallet and stand Reasons to buy + Steel hinge design allows 45°-60° viewing angle and rotation plus floating mode + Can use NFC and contactless pay without removing cards from the wallet + Can hold 2 cards with a clear ID window on the back Reasons to avoid - Not as magnetically strong as the other MOFT wallet stand at the top of the guide

This Flash Quick Access Wallet Phone Stand from MOFT differs slightly from the other MOFT stand at the top of this guide, in that it offers a clear ID window on the back underside of the wallet section that could also be used as a photo frame, and the stand design is different and acts more of a kickstand rather than a foldable one.

The compact full-covered vegan leather wallet is able to fit 2 essential cards in the wallet section, and the convenience of the card positioning means that NFC tap-to-pay is enabled if you place a card like an access key card or credit card in the front slot, able to connect without the need to take out your card from the phone wallet.

An adjustable viewing stand is included with the wallet accessory, and the steel hinge folding design will allow for multiple viewing angles between 45°-60° when browsing and streaming content on your smartphone, plus the floating mode makes video watching more ergonomic with a better hand grip also enabling still footage capture.

• If you're an iPhone user, you may want to take a look at our other guides that include the best iPhone power banks, plus the best iPhone keyboards and best iPhone chargers, while not forgetting the 10 best iPhone accessories you didn't know you wanted! and lastly the best iPhone photo printers.


