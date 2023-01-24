Best Mac Mini M2 deals: prices and stock updates

It's not always easy finding the best deal on a Apple product, but if you buy at the right time, or from the right retailer you can often find a saving on Apple's range of premium computers.

That's our aim in this guide – to help you find the best Apple Mac Mini with the notorious M2 chip from Apple.

We know that Mac Mini's are the cheapest of the Apple range, but they can still cost a pretty penny if you want to upgrade to bigger RAM or storage, and while they may never be as cheap, when compared to their PC equivalents, that extra investment gets you a device that regularly sits atop our list of best desktop computers for photo editing (opens in new tab) available today.

The Mac Mini offers excellent value for money in the long run over other desktops that you may need to replace every couple of years, and comes with the added bonus that they can be easily transported in the best backpack for photographers (opens in new tab).

The good news is that Mac Mini deals are fairly regular. The biggest reductions are often saved for the biggest sales events of the year, but you can usually find a discount or two every so often that takes a decent amount off the high starting price. After all, every little helps!

Apple's latest M2 processor is now offers more power, and for those who want even more there is also a 12-core M2 Pro chipped version too! The good news is that the starting price has not increased from the M1 versions - with the Mac Mini M2 going on sale from $599 / £649.

The M2 Mac Mini offers two Thunderbolt 4 ports, whilst the Pro version provides four. Both models feature two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, a Gigabit Ethernet port with a 10GB option, and an upgraded headphone jack to support high-impedance headphones. They feature the latest Wi-Fi 6E standard for up to 2x faster throughput than before, as well as Bluetooth 5.3.

Best Mac Mini deals: Mac Mini M2 (2023)

The faster M2 Pro version offers up to a 12-core CPU with eight high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores, along with up to a 19-core GPU. The M2 Pro has 200GB/s of memory bandwidth , double that of the M2, and supports up to 32GB of memory.

However, with this added boost comes a higher price tag as the Mac Mini M2 Pro starts from $1,299/£1,399.

Best Mac Mini deals: Mac Mini M2 Pro (2023)

However, if you're a student looking at these new Mac Mini's thinking they will be perfect to have hooked up in your dorm room, or to partner with your iPad, then why not check out the Apple Student discount (opens in new tab) that could cool the sting a little bit - it wont get you a huge deal off, but every little help!

