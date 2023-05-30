The best Leica Q3 deals and prices in May 2023

If you're looking for the best Leica Q3 deals, you've come to the right place. Since its release the Leica Q3 has been one of the most sought-after Leica cameras around.

We've scoured the web to find retailers near you who'll have the Leica Q3 in stock right now. Scroll down to see today's best prices…

(Image credit: Leica)

Powerful and portable, the new Leica Q3 mixes both classic and modern with a timeless design, similar to that of the Leica Q2, with a few modern touches. This third generation in Leica Q cameras, the Q3 uses the same fixed 28mm focal length full-frame design proven in the Q and Q2 cameras but ups the performance with a 60MP sensor, a new hybrid AF system, 8K video recording, and revised EVF and LCD designs.

Read more: Leica Q3 review • Leica Q2 vs Q3

The Leica Q3 features the same 60MP full-frame CMOS sensor as the flagship rangefinder camera, the Leica M11. This high-resolution sensor features a back-illuminated design that offers improved noise performance and faster readout speeds, benefiting photo and video applications.

The higher resolution suits more detail-oriented applications, like landscape and architectural subjects, and the noise-reduction benefits of the BSI design sensor improve clarity and color accuracy when working in low-light conditions with higher ISOs.

(Image credit: Leica)

The best Leica Q3 deals Everyday Luxury Sensor: 60.3 Megapixel (9520 x 6336) | Video: DCI 8K (8192 x 4320) at 23.98/24.00/25/29.97 fps | Size: 130 x 80.3 x 92.6 mm | Weight (body only): 743 g (With Battery) Preorder at BHPhoto Check Amazon Excellent 60MP image quality 8K video Subject recognition and tracking Easy to use Animal tracking autofocus is wild west Uncomfortable to hold for long periods without optional grip Pricey

Another technology from the M11 now debuting in a Q, this 60MP sensor enables the use of Triple Resolution Technology. This unique pixel binning process allows photographers to select 60MP, 36MP, or 18MP output, with each resolution making use of the full sensor area and providing rich 14-bit color and a 14-stop dynamic range.

(Image credit: Leica)

But jumping past the M11, the Q3 introduces a new generation of processing with the Maestro IV. This processor, along with 8GB of buffer memory, suits the more multimedia-intended use of the Q3 and enables speedy performance when shooting stills or recording video. The faster processing also benefits using Triple Resolution Technology, which helps achieve a wider sensitivity range from ISO 50-100000, allowing continuous shooting up to an impressive 15 fps, and facilitates smooth operation when working with the EVF and LCD.

Read more:

• Best Leica camera

• Leica Q2 review

• Leica Q2 Monochrom review

• Best camera for street photography

• Best printers for photographers