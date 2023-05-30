The best Leica Q3 deals and prices in May 2023

Find the best Leica Q3 deals on this compact, German-engineered, premium fixed-lens powerhouse

Leica Q3 digital camera
(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

If you're looking for the best Leica Q3 deals, you've come to the right place. Since its release the Leica Q3 has been one of the most sought-after Leica cameras around.

(Image credit: Leica)

Powerful and portable, the new Leica Q3 mixes both classic and modern with a timeless design, similar to that of the Leica Q2, with a few modern touches. This third generation in Leica Q cameras, the Q3 uses the same fixed 28mm focal length full-frame design proven in the Q and Q2 cameras but ups the performance with a 60MP sensor, a new hybrid AF system, 8K video recording, and revised EVF and LCD designs.

The Leica Q3 features the same 60MP full-frame CMOS sensor as the flagship rangefinder camera, the Leica M11. This high-resolution sensor features a back-illuminated design that offers improved noise performance and faster readout speeds, benefiting photo and video applications. 

The higher resolution suits more detail-oriented applications, like landscape and architectural subjects, and the noise-reduction benefits of the BSI design sensor improve clarity and color accuracy when working in low-light conditions with higher ISOs.

(Image credit: Leica)

The best Leica Q3 deals

Everyday Luxury

Sensor: 60.3 Megapixel (9520 x 6336) | Video: DCI 8K (8192 x 4320) at 23.98/24.00/25/29.97 fps | Size: 130 x 80.3 x 92.6 mm | Weight (body only): 743 g (With Battery)

Excellent 60MP image quality
8K video
Subject recognition and tracking
Easy to use
Animal tracking autofocus is wild west
Uncomfortable to hold for long periods without optional grip
Pricey

Another technology from the M11 now debuting in a Q, this 60MP sensor enables the use of Triple Resolution Technology. This unique pixel binning process allows photographers to select 60MP, 36MP, or 18MP output, with each resolution making use of the full sensor area and providing rich 14-bit color and a 14-stop dynamic range.

Leica Q3 leak

(Image credit: Leica)

But jumping past the M11, the Q3 introduces a new generation of processing with the Maestro IV. This processor, along with 8GB of buffer memory, suits the more multimedia-intended use of the Q3 and enables speedy performance when shooting stills or recording video. The faster processing also benefits using Triple Resolution Technology, which helps achieve a wider sensitivity range from ISO 50-100000, allowing continuous shooting up to an impressive 15 fps, and facilitates smooth operation when working with the EVF and LCD.

