The best iPhone keyboard from a third-party provider means you can improve on the default keyboard experience that comes with your phone. And each of these alternative keyboard apps has something different to offer.

Some let you type faster. Others offer superior autocorrect. There are keyboards that are highly customisable, or come with special features for everything from finding emojis to checking your grammar. Most are free, and while they may offer advanced features with in-app purchases, you don't necessarily need to do that to get a great experience overall.

In the article below, we select the best iPhone keyboard in 2022 for a variety of purposes, starting with the best iPhone keyboard overall. Meanwhile, if you haven't yet bought your iPhone, check out our guide to the best iPhones.

(Image credit: Google)

1. Gboard – the Google Keyboard The best iPhone keyboard overall Specifications Payment model: Free Compatible with: iOS 12.0 or later Size: 85.5MB Number of languages supported: 500+ Today's Best Deals SEE ON APP STORE Reasons to buy + Responsive in use + Integrated search + Totally free Reasons to avoid - Doesn't support early iOS versions

Google knows a fair bit about tech, so it's not surprising that its Gboard app turns out to be the best iPhone keyboard overall. It's lovely and responsive in use, and gesture typing is beautifully implemented.

Autocorrection is helpful and accurate. Tons of languages are supported. It's quick and simple to find the right emojis and GIFs via integrated Google search. And unlike with most third-party iPhone keyboard apps, you can even access voice dictation (albeit via Google not Siri), by holding down the space bar.

In short, Gboard offers pretty much everything you'd want, plus it's totally free, with no in-app purchases. Which means we have no hesitation in declaring this the best iPhone keyboard overall.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

2. Microsoft Swiftkey The best iPhone keyboard for AI prediction Specifications Payment model: Free with in-app purchases Compatible with: iOS 11.0 or later Size: 105.4MB Number of languages supported: 700+ Today's Best Deals SEE ON APP STORE Reasons to buy + Superior autocorrect + Emoji prediction + Free app Reasons to avoid - Can be a little slow

There was a time when predictive text was super-irritating. You'd go to type a friend's name (Frederick, say) and it would automatically turn into another word (like 'feedback'). Nowadays, though, clever AI is making that a thing of the past, by learning from the words you actually write and making much more accurate predictions.

The best iPhone keyboard for AI prediction right now is Microsoft Swiftkey. It constantly learns and adapts to match how and what you type, including your slang, nicknames and emojis. That means autocorrect that actually speeds you up, rather than tripping you up. Note, though, if you're a very fast typist, the speed of the actual keyboard can sometimes fail to keep up with your typing.

(Image credit: Fleksy)

3. Fleksy The best iPhone keyboard for fast typists Specifications Payment model: Free with in-app purchases Compatible with: iOS 8 or later Size: 154.2MB Number of languages supported: 80+ Today's Best Deals SEE ON APP STORE Reasons to buy + Officially fast + Choice of keyboard layouts + Large file size Reasons to avoid - Advanced features require in-app purchase

Are you a super-speedy typist? Then you may find that the default iPhone keyboard doesn't always keep up. In which case, we'd recommend Fleksy. Its makers describe it as "officially the fastest keyboard in the world", and they have backing for that from the Guinness Book of Records .

You also get impressive autocorrection, and support for more than 80 languages. Plus there's the choice of five keyboard layouts: QWERTY, AZERTY, QWERTZ, DVORAK and Colemak.

(Image credit: Typewise)

4. Typewise Custom Keyboard The best iPhone keyboard with big keys Specifications Payment model: Free with in-app purchases Compatible with: iOS 13.0 or later Size: 70MB Number of languages supported: 40+ Today's Best Deals SEE ON APP STORE Reasons to buy + Large keys + Small file size + Supports 40+ languages Reasons to avoid - Advanced tools require subscription

Many people have trouble typing on an iPhone because the keys are so small. Typewise solves that by providing you with a bigger target. With its hexagon layout, the keys are 70% larger and much easier to hit. That's going to mean faster typing overall, and fewer typos too. If you prefer, though, you can switch back to a traditional keyboard layout.

Typewise also offers smart autocorrect, and the company stresses that it doesn't store anything you type: that stays in your iPhone and never enters the cloud. The app is free, but if you want advanced features such as personalized word suggestions and being able to type in multiple languages without switching, you'll need to subscribe to Typewise Pro at $1.99 per month or $9.49 per year.

(Image credit: Thumbly)

5. Thumbly The best iPhone keyboard for typing with one thumb Specifications Payment model: One-off payment Compatible with: iOS 9 or later Size: 63.6MB Number of languages supported: English Today's Best Deals SEE ON APP STORE Reasons to buy + Ergonomic for one-thumb typing + Supports one- and two-hand styles Reasons to avoid - Not free - Only supports English

Are you a one-thumb typist? Then Thumbly will be the best iPhone keyboard for you. Thumbly's keys are ergonomically arranged so they can be easily reached with one thumb using a comfortable side-to-side motion. Want to switch between one- and two-hand typing? No problem. Thumbly also lets you switch between left handed and right handed versions of the keyboard in a single click.

Thumbly also offers decent autocorrect, which can be disabled if preferred. Unknown words are highlighted, and you can choose to record them so they're not flagged up again in future. There's also an accessible list of curated emoji.

(Image credit: Daniel Soffer)

6. Phraseboard Keyboard The best iPhone keyboard for storing stock phrases Specifications Payment model: £1.79 with in-app purchases Compatible with: iOS 10 or later Size: 163.9MB Number of languages supported: 59 Today's Best Deals SEE ON APP STORE Reasons to buy + Store stock phrases + 100+ fonts + 59 languages Reasons to avoid - Not free

Do you find yourself laboriously writing out the same phrases again and again? Then Phraseboard Keyboard can save you time and effort. It allows you to store and categorise common phrases, and then easily add them to text without typing them out in full. You can also customise your keyboard and choose from more than 100 fonts, plus 59 languages are currently supported.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

7. Grammarly The best iPhone keyboard for checking your grammar Specifications Payment model: Free with in-app purchases Compatible with: iOS 12.2 or later Size: 205.6MB Number of languages supported: English Today's Best Deals SEE ON APP STORE Reasons to buy + Checks grammar + Checks spelling + Useful explanations Reasons to avoid - Only supports English

Many of us didn't get taught proper grammar at school, and those who did may have forgotten much of it. So if you want your keyboard to check your grammar as you go, Grammarly is our top choice.

It doesn't have many exciting features, but its ability to spot spelling and grammar mistakes is unsurpassed, and it gives you helpful explanations of each correction so you can get it right the next time around. In short, if you're anxious to come across as professional in your messaging, Grammarly is a great choice.

