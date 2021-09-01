The best DJI Mavic Air deals in September 2021

The DJI Mavic Air is the perfect starter drone for anyone who fancies getting into aerial photography – and as such it has turned into one of the most popular quadcopter camera drones on the market.

There are some good deals around on this drone - and to save you having to hunt them down, we have given you a list below of the best prices we can find today.

With the arrival of the DJI Mavic Mini at the end of 2019, and the launch of the updated DJI Mavic Air 2 more recently, we are seeing the cost of the original Mavic Air is likely to come down - meaning that if you keep an eye on thee prices on this page you could well spot a great deal.

The Mavic Air was a stunning technical achievement, an incredibly capable 4K drone that – for most people – would seem to be the only flying camera they’d ever need. With front, downward and rear-facing distance sensors, the drone is capable of identifying obstacles and not just warning the pilot, but also plotting a course to avoid, say, a wall or a tree if needed.

The camera doesn't have a zoom, but still produces great 4K video thanks to the full 3-axis mechanical gimbal stabilizer. You’re also all set for social mnedia success with the SmartCapture gesture controls, QuickShot automatic camera effects and ability to post directly from the app, or 32-megapixel panoramas. The compact folding controller grips your smartphone and gives you a decent 2km range.

(Image credit: DJI)

DJI Mavic Air specifications Weight: 430g | Dimensions (folded): 168 x 83mm x 49mm | Dimensions (unfolded): 168 x 184 x 64mm | Sensor: 1/2.3in CMOS | Camera resolution: 12MP | Maximum aperture: ƒ/2.8 | EFL: 24mm | Field of View: 85˚ | Shutter: Electronic, 8-1/8000 sec | Video Resolution: 4K@30fps | Color: 8-bit | Gimbal: 3-axis **Battery life:** 21 minutes | Max Range: 2km / 1.25mi) | Max flight: 21 mins | Storage: 8Gb + MicroSD | Collision sensors: Front/Back/Downward | Max Speed: 72kph / 44.7mph

