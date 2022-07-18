Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5: the leaked specs are great but will it sell?

Rumors about the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 surface before Samsung has even unveiled their predecessors

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 (Image credit: Samsung )

While Samsung gets ready to announce the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 (opens in new tab) and Z Flip 4, rumors about the phones' successors – the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 – have already surfaced online. The first rumor comes courtesy of The Elec (opens in new tab)  (via Android Central (opens in new tab)) and claims that Samsung may release fewer foldable phones in 2023.

The Elec report claims that Samsung's sales strategy for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 is cautious, with cited unnamed industry sources saying that the electronics giant may target a shipment of 2 million units for the Z Fold 5 and 8 million units for the clamshell foldable model, compared to 15 million units for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. As per the report, this is said to be due to high raw material costs, the Russia-Ukraine war, and troubled economic times. 

Of course, it’s perfectly feasible that Samsung will change its strategy and targets, especially as historically the manufacturer, who is big on flip phones, increases the shipments of newer models compared to their predecessors. 

Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5: Specifications 

Excitingly, The Elec (opens in new tab) report (via Android Central (opens in new tab)), provides some early specifications for both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5. according to The Elec’s sources both phones will run the yet-to-be-announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor, which is expected to become official before the end of 2022.

  Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G (Image credit: Samsung )
The sources also said the Galaxy Z Fold 5 may come with a triple-lens rear camera, including a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN3 main sensor, a big jump from the current Galaxy Z Fold 3’s 12MP+12MP+12MP rear camera setup.

Rachael Sharpe
Rachael Sharpe

Rachael is a British journalist with 18 years experience in the publishing industry. Since working on www.digitalcameraworld.com (opens in new tab), she’s been freelancing, and contributing to some of the world’s best-loved websites and magazines including T3.com and TechRadar.com and has also had a book, iPad for Photographers, published. She's currently acting as editor of 5GRadar.com - a website specializing in the latest cellular technology. 

