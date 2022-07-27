The Nikon Z8 is rumored to be announced soon, but although it apparently has the same sensor as a Sony camera it could in fact be a Nikon body that is the first casualty of war.

Rumors have been rife for some time that the Nikon Z8 is on the way from the Big N, with latest reports being that it is already undergoing field testing – and could be announced as soon as next month. However, while it is believed to possess the same 61MP sensor as the Sony A7R IV (opens in new tab), it could actually be the Nikon Z7 II (opens in new tab) that's first in the firing line for the Z8.

"Nikon will announce a NEW camera next month, maybe Z8 (being testing already) or Z6 III," posted (opens in new tab) reliable camera tipster how2fly.

Reading between the lines, it's interesting that the Nikon Z6 III (obviously succeeding the Nikon Z6 II (opens in new tab)) is mentioned yet we haven't heard any rumblings of a Z7 III – which further makes us wonder whether Nikon agrees with us that a Z8 would likely cannibalize the 7 series.

After all, the Nikon Z8 looks set to be the manufacturer's resolution-oriented body featuring the 61MP Sony Exmor R sensor, dual CFexpress Type B memory card slots, improved image stabilization, a new resolution shift mode able to capture 240MP images, an ISO range of 64 to 25,600 (expandable to 32-102,400), and potentially uncropped 6K or 8K video.

With that being the case, would there still be demand for a 45.7MP Z7 II with first-generation camera tech, cropped 4K 60p and mismatched SD / CFexpress memory card slots?

There does seem to be a lot of overlap within Nikon's Z range, with the Nikon Z fc (opens in new tab) and Nikon Z50 (opens in new tab) both crossing the streams, and the new Nikon Z30 (opens in new tab) still finding its footing. It will be interesting to see how things shake out…

