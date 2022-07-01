Emotive portraits of tribe people win International Photographer of the Year 2022

The winner of the second International Portrait Photographer of the Year Award 2022 has just been announced. The award invites professional and amateur photographers to submit their favorite portraits to be in with a chance of winning a share of a £10,000 cash pool as well as appearing in the annual awards book.

Thai photographer Jatenipat Ketpradit was awarded the top prize of $3,000 for a series of images documenting people in tribes. Ketpradit puts a great deal of care into getting his know his subjects and ensuring they feel comfortable before taking out his cameras.

“I always stay with the tribal people at least one week per tribe," he says. "I spent the first 2-3 days finding the location and the direction of sunlight. Some tribes, I return to visit them every year, we just like a family. That is why they can relax and be themselves while I'm shooting a photo.”

Winner of the environmental portrait category (Image credit: Daniel Taveira - The International Portrait Photographer of the Year 2022)

Bristol-based tintype portrait photographer Guy Bellingham won 1st place in the Character Study character for a striking photo of Doug Francisco which features as part of an ongoing series Guy is working on photographing performers. Brazilian photographer Daniel Taveira won the top prize in the Environmental Portrait category for powerful women of tribal women surrounded by smoke wearing an oxygen mask while Karen Waller, an Australian won the Portrait Story category.

The competition cost $25 per image to submit and each fifth image was free. To be in with a chance of being crowned the overall IPPOTY, a minimum of four images must hve been submitted to demonstrate a high level of skill across multiple photos.

To be the first to found out when the IPPOTY 2023 open for submissions subscribe to the mailing list on the website (opens in new tab) or give them a follow on Instagram .

Winner of the character story category (Image credit: Guy Bellingham - The International Portrait Photographer of the Year 2022)

Winner of the family sitting category (Image credit: Stephanie Lachance - The International Portrait Photographer of the Year 2022)

Winner of the portrait story category (Image credit: Karen Waller - The International Portrait Photographer of the Year 2022)

