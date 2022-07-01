Dua Lipa is sued AGAIN for Instagram photo copyright infringement

By published

The British singer is being taken to court by the New York-based photographer Robert Barbara

Dua Lipa performing in Barcelona in June 2022
Dua Lipa performing in Barcelona in June 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

British pop singer Dua Lipa is being sued yet again for copyright infringement after sharing a photo taken of her by a paparazzi photographer to her Instagram account without his permission. 

Copyright law can be a bit of a minefield and Dua Lipa isn’t the first celebrity to get caught in its crossfires. We recently reported on how Snoop Dogg doesn’t understand copyrizzle (opens in new tab) after NAS was sued for sharing an infamous photo of himself and Tupac, taken by Al Pereria in 1993. 

It turns out Snoop was very much under the impression that if you’re in the photo you own the photo and not only that but that the photographer should pay you for being in it.

Robert Barbara is the New York-based photographer who has filed a lawsuit against Dua Lipa at the US District Court in the state of California for using an image he took in July 2018 without his permission. The 26-year-old 'Levitating' singer who has now amassed more than 84.4 million followers on Instagram posted the photo in 2019 but removed it after receiving a complaint from the photographer. 

Barbara is seeking damages and profits from Dua Lipa’s Instagram page where the image was shared. According to Billboard (opens in new tab), the claim reads “Without permission or authorization from plaintiff, Defendant volitionally selected. Copied, stored and displayed each of plaintiff’s copyright protected photographs.” 

Attorney Craig Sanders continued the filing, “Upon information and belief, the Infringements increased traffic to the Account and, in turn, caused Defendant to realize an increase in the revenues generated via Defendant’s promotional events and the sale of Defendant’s musical works.” 

This isn’t the first time Barbara has tried to sue a celebrity for copyright infringement. In 2019 he attempted to sue Ariana Grande for using his images without permission but his claim was rejected and in the same year he took Justin Bieber to court over infringement but settled the matter outside. 

According to the Gov.UK (opens in new tab) website, copyright law states that “Photographs, illustrations and other images will generally be protected by copyright as artistic works. This means that a user will usually need the permission of the copyright owner(s) if they want to perform certain acts, such as copying the image or sharing it on the internet.”

Unfortunately, that means for artists like Dua Lipa, no matter how good you think you look in a paparazzi photo, you need to get clear, written permission to post it otherwise you’ll have an angry photographer on your hands. 

Read more:

Best camera for portraits (opens in new tab)
Best lens for portraits (opens in new tab)
Best flashgun or strobe (opens in new tab)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Hannah Rooke
Hannah Rooke

Having studied Journalism and Public Relations at the University of the West of England Hannah developed a love for photography through a module on photojournalism. She specializes in Portrait, Fashion and lifestyle photography but has more recently branched out in the world of stylized product photography. For the last 3 years Hannah has worked at Wex Photo Video as a Senior Sales Assistant using her experience and knowledge of cameras to help people buy the equipment that is right for them. With 5 years experience working with studio lighting, Hannah has run many successful workshops teaching people how to use different lighting setups.

Related articles