Sony FX3 becomes the latest Netflix approved camera

The Sony FX3 has just been added to the list of Netflix-approved cameras, making it one of the smallest and most affordable models to be included. With the form factor of the Sony Alpha cameras, this full-frame mirrorless interchangeable lens camera is a powerful tool for cinematographers but it won't break the bank.

Other Netflix-approved cameras aimed more at the consumer market include the Canon EOS C70 (opens in new tab), the Panasonic S1H (opens in new tab) and the Sony FX6 (opens in new tab). Cameras such as the Sony CineAlta Venice 2 (opens in new tab), Panavision DXL2 and the Arri Alexa LF feature in the guide but are aimed at much bigger production companies who need the very best quality and have a big budget for kit.

In order for a camera to become Netflix approved it needs to meet certain criteria, such as having a minimum resolution of 3840x2160. It must be able to shoot in compressed or uncompressed raw, or, have an intraframe based codec with 4:2:2 chroma subsampling or greater. It needs to be at least 10-bit and be able to shoot at 240Mbps at 24fps. Other factors such as dynamic range, stability, workflow and form factor are also taken into consideration before a camera is Netflix approved.

Recently the Sony FX3 benefited from firmware update version 2.00 which could be one of the reasons it is now Netflix approved. It can now input timecode however footage would also need to be shot in S-Gamut3Cine / S-Log3 or S-Gamut3 / S-Log3 to be used by Netflix.

Released in 2021, the Sony FX3 was a more cinematic version of the Sony A7S III (opens in new tab). While it features the same sensor, same ISO range and the same resolution, unlike the A7S III, it is capable of shooting in S-Cinetone which is used in most of Sony’s cinema cameras. Another big difference is the Sony FX3 benefits from an internal fan which means unlimited recording times in most modes and less chance of overheating.

While this news isn’t necessarily going to make anyone rush out to buy one, it could influence people to buy an FX3 over the Sony A7S III, which isn’t on the list of Netflix-approved cameras despite the fact the video quality is very comparable.