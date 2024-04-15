Save £45 on the Instax Link Wide portable printer

If you've been waiting for a deal on an Instax printer to give you some of that nostalgia in a portable form, or you're after a convenient way to share your memories with friends and family, then this great deal at Amazon saves you £45 on the Instax Link Wide.

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8430&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Finstax-LINK-smartphone-printer-Mocha%2Fdp%2FB00JOBFVMI%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">Instax Link Wide (Mocha) | £ 139.95 | £94.95

SAVE £45 One of our favorite instant printers, the Link Wide takes packs of jumbo-sized Instax Wide film to print genuine instant photos directly from your smartphone! Price match | <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Finstax-wide-link-photo-printer-mocha-grey-10231608.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">Currys £94.95

Built to print wide 2.4 x 3.9" images, the Instax Link Wide Printer enables you to capture more of the moment with instant print and share. This printer also features a sleek and compact form factor and Bluetooth connectivity.

There is also a downloadable app that enables you to customize, edit and print photos directly from your phone in JPEG, PNG, HEIF and DNG formats. Editing tools are also available that include cropping, filters, collages and the ability to add text.

The Instax Link Wide is powered using an internal lithium-ion battery that can print up to 100 images when fully charged, meaning this printer is always ready for you to share your memories.

Now with a £45 saving at Amazon, and at Currys, the Instax Link Wide has never been better value. It's one of the best portable printers you can buy (and, for our money, it's our personal favorite!).