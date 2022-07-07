No need to learn video retouching, this handy AI plugin can do it for you!

If you have ever been in a situation where you have a client that loves the cut, but they just want to retouch a few areas on a model here and there, it can become a nightmare to get it just the way it was shot, but looking at a "better" standard than before.

An Estonia based company, Retouch4me (opens in new tab) who specialize in plugin retouching software for photography has now launched a heal plugin that can hide blemishes and give that smooth look to a well edited photo, but for your videos.

To see this rather unique video plugin take effect, watch the video below:

Retouch4me, a startup from Estonia, announced the first trained neural network that retouches video completely on its own with great speed and quality in real-time. This new tool uses AI to find and correct small skin imperfections, keeping the skin’s texture untouched, which apparently other applications could do before, I certainly can't think of one!

Retouching photos has become standard practice is a lot of modeling shoots and is done both in amateur and professional commercial shoots. Video post-production requires great skills and effort, which makes it an expensive and time-consuming process.

The Retouch4me Heal OFX plug-in works as a professional retoucher. Videographers can now retouch videos quickly, get natural-looking results and save time and energy by optimizing their workflow. The unique neural network tracks and saves retouched fragments of the video, so you don’t need to remove each spot separately, you just get a perfect result by the click of a button.

The application allows you to control the degree of processing and select areas where it is not needed, making the plug-in a great fit for natural, high-quality retouching and not producing a displeasing image to your client.

Oleg Sharonov, author and the main developer of the project said: “Some users applied our plug-ins to retouch video by creating a sequence and editing each separate frame. We decided to simplify the task, making the editing convenient and optimizing the work of the neural network for video. We are launching a new plug-in that retouches directly in Da Vinci by pressing just one button.”

I have to admit, that this software is rather impressive and would streamline workflows at a much quicker rate for those who shoot people, fashion and other commercial work. It is however, slightly depressing that it is only available for Da Vinci Resolve, but Resolve is a solid video editor and if this plugin could change the way you work for the better, it's not a big investment. But its great to see how AI can be used in a useful way to help our work, and not try and produce something that AI thinks we like - basically its still letting you have control which is nice!

