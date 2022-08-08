Cat’s first 5G rugged phone is as hard as nails and boasts 48MP camera

Cat’s first 5G phone, the S53 fulfils the need for high-speed, dependable connectivity, while being protected by the Mil-Spec 810H-certified toughness Cat phones are renowned for. It has impressive specifications, sure to get a few manufacturers a bit worried and potentially earn it a spot in our best rugged phones guide, too.

Cat S53: Features

(Image credit: Cat)

(opens in new tab)

New to the S53 is a large 6.5-inch HD+ screen, which is protected by a thick recessed pane of toughened glass that’s engineered to be highly scratch and impact resistant.

There’s also an ultra-bright, top-facing dedicated flashlight that can be switched on by the side programmable key to instantly light up a dark workspace – features like this make tough smartphones stand out to businesses users.

Cat says the 5500mAh battery, supported with advanced power management software, lasts up to 2 full days from a single charge and supports 18W fast charging and Qi wireless charging, too. It’s also resistant to degradation and able to handle high and low temperature changes.

Camera wise, the Cat S53 combines a 48MP Sony sensor with a macro sensor for close ups and a bright LED flash. It’s audio packs a punch too, with a speaker output of 107dB and high-performance microphones – perfect for communication in the noisiest environments.

Powered by a 2.0GHz Octacore processor, the new 5G phone boasts dual SIM compatibility and a dedicated programmable button. It comes with Android Enterprise – zero-touch deployment and two years of security patch updates.

Cat S53: Toughness

Cat’s new 5G phone has military spec hardware tested to MIL-SPEC 810H, IP68 and IP69K. The manufacturer assures us that the S53 has been put to the test in the field and is able to withstand multiple falls and drops and as it’s been drop tested to 1.8m on to steel (on every side and corner) we believe them.

It’s more than a little splash proof too, handling a full submersion in water of up to 1.5 metres for up to 30 minutes. Designed to excel in tough environments, the Cat S53 is fully dust proof and so can be used in dusty, dirty and sandy environments.

Cat S53: Design

(Image credit: Cat)

(opens in new tab)

The Cat S53 looks every bit the tough cookie it is. The easy-to-grip design allows the Andriod phone to be used with ease, even with gloves on. The smartphone incorporates a lanyard attachment and a fingerprint sensor conveniently positioned on the back for ultimate usability on the job, too.

In terms of a phone that can be covered in mud, dropped, or left out in the rain, the Cat S53 comes with impressive specs at a great £449 price point – we can’t wait to get it on test.

Best camera phones (opens in new tab) you can buy today

Best budget camera phone (opens in new tab)

Best burner phones (opens in new tab)

Best phablet (opens in new tab)

Best iPhone for photography (opens in new tab)

Mobile photography tips (opens in new tab)