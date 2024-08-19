These are the best camera deals I've seen on World Photography Day

Today is World Photography Day - celebrated every August 19 to commemorate the day that commemorates the inventor of the camera, Louis Daguerre

But in the last 185 years the cameras and processes have changed a lot – and particular so in the last decade or so. With digital cameras offering higher resolution, better video quality, and faster, more intelligent autofocus - today could be a good day to look at what camera you might buy next.

Sony A7 III | was £1,399| now £989Save £410 at Clifton Cameras

Sony A7 III | was £1,399 | now £989
Save £410 at Clifton Cameras Sony's blockbuster body boasts a 24.2MP full frame sensor, 10fps burst shooting, twin memory card slots, image stabilization and 4K video. This is the best price we have seen on this best-selling mirrorless camera. 

Nikon Zf + 40mm f/2 SE was £2,519| now £2,299 Save £220 at Park Cameras&nbsp;

Nikon Zf + 40mm f/2 SE | was £2,519 | now £2,299
Save £220 at Park Cameras If you're looking for a brilliant mirrorless camera but want the retro look, then the Nikon Zf is, in my opinion, the best out there for blending modern tech with retro style along with its special edition 40mm lens – and now it’s even cheaper!

Canon EOS R5 body|was £3,649|now £3,009.97 SAVE £639&nbsp;at Currys

Canon EOS R5 body|was £3,649|now £3,009.97
SAVE £639 at Currys
If you're looking for a great mirrorless camera that can capture 45MP stills and amazing 8K video then they don't get much better than the Canon EOS R5 - now at its lowest-ever online price, and without any need for voucher codes or cashback! It's a much better deal than the newly-released Canon EOS R5 Mark II too.

Panasonic Lumix S5 II&nbsp;+ 14-28mm + 85mm f/1.8 | was £2,598| now £1,799 Save £799 at Wex

Panasonic Lumix S5 II + 14-28mm + 85mm f/1.8 | was £2,598 | now £1,799
Save £799 at Wex The latest flagship from Panasonic just got even better, thanks to this exclusive twin-lens deal, that effectively gets you the 85mm lens thrown in for free.  Built for content creators, with 6K video and 24MP stills plus a 96MP high-res mode, this is as good as it gets for a hybrid camera. 

GoPro Hero11 Black|was £349|now £245.27 SAVE £103 at Amazon.

GoPro Hero11 Black|was £349|now £245.27
SAVE £103 at Amazon. Grab the GoPro Hero11 Black cheaper than buying from GoPro themselves and record in glorious 5.3K60p and shoot detailed 27MP photos.

Also available at Wex £249 or LCE £249

Fujifilm GFX 50S II | was £3,499| now £2,599 Save £900 at LCE

Fujifilm GFX 50S II | was £3,499 | now £2,599
Save £900 at LCE The GFX 50S II got top marks from us when we reviewed it, and it's still a very tempting proposition. The advantages of a medium format sensor – and a 51.4MP sensor at that. This has been at an amazing price for some time now – but it is still as tempting!

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 

His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.

He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

