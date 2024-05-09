As photographers clamor for smaller bodies, is the future of cameras more compact?

By
published

Are spiking sales of small cameras showing photographers are favoring size over specs?

Sony ZV-E10
(Image credit: Sony)

Small cameras are making a big comeback. Spikes in sales across brands show that photographers are clamoring again for reasonably sized cameras. Are we finally shrugging off the old mantra that bigger is better? I for one, certainly hope so.

No, this isn’t another story about the indomitable Fujifilm X100VI, although as the latest poster child for the compact revolution, it has done a lot to promote smaller bodies, and it may unconsciously be playing a major role across the market as creatives look to other cameras rather than wait out the months-long backlog of orders. 

Fujifilm X-S10 + XF 16-80mm lens | was £1,399 | now £1,199Fujifilm X-S10 + XF 18-55mm lens

Fujifilm X-S10 + XF 16-80mm lens | was £1,399 | now £1,199
The Fujifilm X-S10 body has now sold out, but there is still time to grab a deal on a kit, with the XF 16-80mm lens or the Fujifilm X-S10 + XF 18-55mm lens (also £1,999) both offering some pretty nice savings at Wex right now.

View Deal
Sony ZV-E10 | was £669 | now £499 (with cashback)

Sony ZV-E10 | was £669 | now £499 (with cashback)
For something more video-centric, the ZV-E10 is directly discounted for immediate savings and has an additional £100 cashback from Sony (although you will need to claim that back later).

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Gareth Bevan
Gareth Bevan
Reviews Editor

Gareth is a photographer based in London, working as a freelance photographer and videographer for the past several years, having the privilege to shoot for some household names. With work focusing on fashion, portrait and lifestyle content creation, he has developed a range of skills covering everything from editorial shoots to social media videos. Outside of work, he has a personal passion for travel and nature photography, with a devotion to sustainability and environmental causes.

Related articles