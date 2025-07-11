When I purchased my Nikon Z8 last year in January, I got myself a standard zoom and a wide-angle zoom. The third lens I really wanted was the Nikon Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR but, at the time, that was too much money to spend all at once – the lens retails for £1,999.

A year and a half later, the Prime Day camera deals have delivered a lovely discount that now makes it easier for me to grab the last lens I've been eyeing – the Nikon superzoom is down to £1,589!

That's the lowest price it's been in months. I was hoping it would drop below the magic £1,500 mark, but hey – I can't complain, because £409 is still a massive saving as far as I'm concerned.

Prime exclusive deal Save £409.03 Nikon Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR: was £1,999 now £1,589.97 at Amazon This is the best price I've seen on this fantastic zoom lens – in fact, it's an all-time low. I've had my eye on for it a while and I may just bite the bullet on this one. It's versatile and lightweight for a superzoom. If you've been holding out for this Nikon lens, and the price looks right to you, I'd suggest picking it up now as stocks are usually hard to find.

If, like me, you're keen on wildlife photography, this is a lens you want in your kit bag as a Nikon Z-series user. And the best part is it's already relatively affordable even at full price for a superzoom lens like this. Better yet, it's also lightweight and easy to handle without a tripod. In fact, its our pick of the best lens for bird photography.

No wonder it scored full marks in our Nikon Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR review, with my colleague Matthew Richards calling it a "humdinger of a lens".

More than the price tag, it's the lens' capabilities that I've been keen to add to my kit. It's tailor-made for sports, wildlife and aviation photography – even astrophotography, thanks to its reach. And Matthew found it was "razor-sharp" at every focal length that was tested. That's all I ever want from a lens, to be honest.

The Nikon Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR makes it an absolute breeze to photograph birds and wildlife (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

Adding to its prowess, it enhances light transmission while also reducing light dispersion. It does that by employing six ED (extra-low dispersion) glass elements in a way that also eliminates chromatic aberrations and colour fringing across the entire zoom range.

Additionally, the inclusion of a single aspherical glass element helps minimize distortion and coma at wide apertures. This aspherical element not only improves image quality but also contributes to a lighter and more compact lens, a significant advantage for super-telephoto zoom lenses.

The lens also features an FLC fluorine coating that repels dust, water droplets, grease, and dirt, making it easy to clean and maintain. This coating withstands frequent wiping and its anti-reflective properties enhance image clarity.

It's also an amazing lens for sports – and motorsports! (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

At its widest setting the lens simplifies subject location and, with a quick 70° turn of the zoom ring, users can extend to 600mm for tight framing and beautiful background compression.

Customizable control rings and function buttons offer intuitive control – this will enable me to quickly and easily adjust exposure settings and other functions while in the field.

This really is the lens I've been dreaming about for two years. And now that it's down to a great price… take my money, Amazon!

