The Panasonic Lumix L10 was only unveiled last month, but the new Micro Four Thirds compact camera has already fought its way onto bestseller lists. The list of the trendiest compact cameras at US retailer B&H for May 2026 is topped by the longstanding viral Kodak Charmera, but it’s followed by the new Lumix L10 and the special edition Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III.

The launch of the Lumix L10 came as a surprise to many, but the compact camera’s arrival was met with mixed reactions. The L10 uses a Micro Four Thirds sensor, smaller than that of popular compacts like the Fujifilm X100VI and the Ricoh GR IV. But, the L10 is a bit larger than both of those fixed lens cameras.

I think there’s a good reason for the L10’s size – and I think that it’s the same reason the L10 has already “zoomed” to the top of the bestseller list. The L10 has a zoom lens equivalent to a 24-70mm lens on a full-frame camera.

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The Lumix L10 (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

That’s a key distinction, as most large sensor compacts like the X100VI and Ricoh GR IV use a prime or fixed focal length lens. The L10 isn’t completely alone with its zoom – the Leica D-Lux 8 also notably has a similar lens – but along with the zoom, it slides in at a competitive price.

A number of the best-selling compact cameras, even among smaller sensor budget options, have zoom. I think the reason point-and-shoots with zoom are doing so well is that zoom is something that most smartphone cameras struggle with. Along with the versatility that a zoom brings, longer focal lengths tend to be more flattering for portraits too.

I suspect the US isn’t the only region that will see the L10 at the top of best seller lists, as Panasonic Japan has already announced that supply is limited due to a high number of pre-orders.

The L10 slides in under a viral favorite that has topped best-selling charts since its release late last year: The Kodak Charmera. The Charmera doesn’t sell for its imaging prowess, as it has less than 2MP of resolution, but the camera’s tiny keychain size, retro look, and cheap price point have proved quite popular.

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The Kodak Charmera (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Unsurprisingly, the special edition of the Canon PowerShot G7 X III is also trending at B&H. The point-and-shoot is a limited-edition run, but with the original still hard to find in stock, thanks to its viral status, it was fairly easy to predict the special edition’s success.

The original edition also made the May 2026 bestseller list. Viral mainstays like the X100VI and the Ricoh GR HDF also continue to remain popular.

The top trending compact cameras for May 2026 at B&H include:

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