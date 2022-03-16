The best student laptops in 2022: the perfect computers for college

Picking out the best student laptops isn't just a matter of finding the cheapest model on the market (although affordability is definitely a factor). Students need a laptop that will support them throughout their course, providing enough power, performance, portability and durability for their needs.

Of course, the more money you spend, the better product you will tend to get. However, there are plenty of affordable models available that are some of the best student laptops around.

When deciding what type of student laptop you should invest in, it's worth considering what your course will require. If the most strenuous activity you'll be putting your machine through will be essay writing and the occasional Netflix marathon, then the best student laptops listed below will be perfect for your needs.

However, if you're doing a course that will be a little more taxing on your laptop, such as graphic design, 3D modeling or any subject involving the digital arts, then you'll not only need a well-specced machine, but you'll also need a great screen too. We would recommend taking a look at the best laptops for photo editing (opens in new tab) or the best laptops for video editing (opens in new tab), if you're going down this academic route.

Discover more tips for choosing the best student laptop for you at the end of this article...

The best student laptops in 2022

(Image credit: Apple)

(opens in new tab)

Granted, the latest MacBook Air isn't the most budget-friendly option on this list, but it does represent excellent value for money, and should last through several years of studies. Its design, finish and ergonomics give it a real edge over most student-friendly laptops, and so does its sheer performance for such a lightweight laptop.

Its Retina screen is, as ever, just beautiful. Apple says it has a 25% wider color range than sRGB, but doesn’t mention Adobe RGB, which leads us to assume it’s somewhere in the middle. The contrast, definition and brightness are stellar, and while the 2560 x 1600 resolution isn’t 4K, it’s an important step up from a regular 1920 x 1080 screen.

There are just two USB ports, which is annoying, it’s not really a lot smaller than a regular MacBook, even though it looks like it, and the 7-core entry level model is a bit of an odd proposition, but these are pretty minor complaints. This is a beautifully made notebook computer that offers supreme portability and versatility for a fair price – definitely one of the best student laptops if your budget can stretch to one.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

(opens in new tab)

2. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go The cheapest-ever Surface laptop is great for students Specifications CPU: 1GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 (3.6GHz Turbo) Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics RAM: 4GB-8GB Screen: 12.4-inch (diagonal) 1536 x 1024 3:2 PixelSense™ Display, 10-ppoint multi-touch Storage: 64-256GB SSD Dimensions: 278 x 206 x 15.7mm Today's Best Deals View at John Lewis (opens in new tab) View at very.co.uk (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Super-slim and light + Huge battery life + Signature Surface design/quality Reasons to avoid - Won't win any speed records - Relatively small screen - Cheapest model is a false economy

Microsoft's huge range of Surface laptops and tablet-laptop combo devices is, frankly, baffling these days. Thankfully, the new Surface Laptop Go is easy to figure out - it's the cheapest Surface Laptop you can buy, making it one of the best student laptops. It's also wonderfully light and compact, at just 1.1kg and 278 x 206 x 15.7mm. Battery life is also stellar, rated at 13 hours for typical usage.

The key to such great battery longevity is the power-sipping quad-core 10th gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor, though this is no speed demon, and the relatively small 12.4-inch screen will be restrictive for extended periods of image editing.

Three versions of the Surface Laptop Go are available, with the only key differences being RAM and storage capacity. The cheapest of the trio is best avoided, however, as its paltry 4GB RAM won't go far once you've opened a few web browser tabs and fired up a 1080P video, and its 64GB SSD storage is similarly stingy.

The mid-range option is the pick of the bunch thanks to its 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD. The flagship Surface Laptop Go gets you a larger 256GB SSD, but the corresponding price increase is too much to justify.

(Image credit: HP)

(opens in new tab)

3. HP Chromebook 14 FHD The best student laptop for a really tight budget Specifications Weight: from 1.46kg Dimensions: 326 x 219 x 18mm Screen size: 14-inch Resolution: 1920 x 1080 CPU: from Intel Celeron RAM: from 4GB Storage: from 32GB Battery life: Up to 11 hours Today's Best Deals View at John Lewis (opens in new tab) View at very.co.uk (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Amazing price + Great screen + Ultra-portable and long battery life Reasons to avoid - Slow base CPU and limited RAM

Rather than running Windows or Mac OS, this student laptop is based on Google's ChromeOS operating system. It's designed to be super-simple to use and runs apps from Google's Play Store, just like an Android phone or tablet. As such you won't be able to use Windows software like the Office suite, but the Google's own cloud-based productivity apps like Docs and Sheets are genuinely viable alternatives.

Despite its low price, this is one of the best Chromebooks (opens in new tab) you can buy right now, with its standout feature being its 14-inch Full HD 1080p screen. It's an IPS panel, so you needn't worry about restricted viewing angles or weak contrast. Be sure you go for this Full HD (FHD) version of the HP Chromebook 14 though, as other models are available with lesser screens, and we don't reckon the marginally lower price is worth the significant reduction in display quality.

Of course, one of the best student laptops that's this cheap is never going be an image-editing powerhouse: the Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB on-board storage in the entry-level versions of the HP Chromebook 14 make it the minimum you can get away with for web browsing, image viewing and HD YouTube viewing. But the payoff for having such power-efficient hardware is up to 11 hours battery life from a device that's exceptionally light and portable.

(Image credit: Acer)

4. Acer Swift 3 One of the best student laptops around Specifications Weight: 1.18kg Dimensions: 32 x 21.59 x 1.5cm Screen size: 14" Resolution: FHD 1080p IPS CPU: 11th-generation Intel Core i5 – i7 RAM: up to 16GB LPDDR4X Storage: up to 1TB PCIe Gen SSD Today's Best Deals View at very.co.uk (opens in new tab) View at Acer UK (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Lightweight and portable + Suitably powerful Reasons to avoid - Not great for gaming

If you're in the market for one of the best student laptops, the Acer Swift 3 (2020) is definitely one to consider. We're big fans of the way it balances an affordable price tag with enough power to help students navigate their everyday life at school, college or university. Whether you need to browse the web for research or write your latest essay, the Acer Swift 3 is designed to easily handle day-to-day tasks.

One of the Acer Swift 3's most useful features is how thin and light it is. While it boasts a 14" screen, it's only 1.5cm thick and weights a featherlight 1.18kg (2.7lbs). However, while it might be super light, that doesn't mean that the construction is cheap or flimsy. The Acer Swift 3 has been designed to have a great build quality that won't easily break. No, this isn't the most powerful piece of hardware in the world, but, for most students, the Acer Swift 3 will be the perfect companion in their studies.

(Image credit: Google)

(opens in new tab)

5. Google Pixelbook Go This awesome Chromebook is a student's dream machine Specifications Weight: 1.061kg Dimensions: 311 x 206.3 x 13.4mm Screen size: 13.3-inch Resolution: Full HD / 4K CPU: Intel Core m3-i7 RAM: 8/16GB Storage: 64GB-256GB Battery life: Up to 12 hours Today's Best Deals View at John Lewis (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + All models offer decent performance + Great screen on all models + Terrific keyboard Reasons to avoid - Most models are quite pricey

Chromebooks are a value-packed way to get one of the best student laptops at a reasonable price, providing you don't mind making the switch from Windows or Mac OS to Google's Chrome OS operating system. With the Pixelbook Go, not only does Google make the software, it also produces the laptop itself.

The Pixelbook Go brings the best features of the original Pixelbook to a more affordable price point (though the top-spec Intel Core i7 model with a 4K screen still commands a distinctly premium four-figure price tag). But thankfully even the entry-level model still sports a gorgeous 13.3-inch Full HD IPS screen, and its 8GB of RAM should suffice for most tasks. Web browsing and word processing are a joy with the Pixelbook's tactile Hush Keys keyboard, and you'll look the part when distance learning thanks to the built-in 1080p webcam. 12-hour battery life and a barely believable weight of just over 1kg seal the deal.

(Image credit: Dell)

(opens in new tab)

Fancy a laptop and tablet in one? The Inspiron 14 5000 2-in-1 offers an outstanding amount of versatility and features for a very reasonable price – perfect as one of the best student laptops.

The 14-inch Full HD screen can flip back and around to rest on the back of the machine, creating a tablet PC, albeit a thick one. The screen is touch-sensitive and can be used as a basic pen-enabled graphics tablet - a very rare trick in the budget sector. Dell hasn't forgotten about display quality either, as the panel uses IPS tech - great for photo quality.

Under the hood is a bang-up-to-date 10th generation Intel® Core™ i5-10210U quad-core CPU with a potent 1.6GHz base speed and up to 4.2GHz boost speed. Pair this with the 8GB of RAM and generous 512GB SSD and you've got very respectable all-round performance.

(Image credit: Acer)

(opens in new tab)

7. Acer Chromebook Spin 13 Here you don't just get a laptop, you get a tablet too! Specifications Weight: 1.5kg Dimensions: 309.5 x 245.8 x 17mm Screen size: 13.5-inch Resolution: 2256 x 1504 CPU: Intel Pentium 4417U RAM: 4-8GB Storage: 64-256GB Battery life : Up to 10 hours Today's Best Deals View at John Lewis (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at CCL Computers (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Long battery life + Respectable performance + Large, high quality touchscreen display Reasons to avoid - Relatively big and heavy - Trackpad could be better

Most Chromebooks prioritize portability and low cost over processing power and multitasking versatility, but Acer's Chromebook Spin 13 is a genuine alternative to a full-blown Windows laptop or MacBook. It's still capable of a mighty impressive 10-hour max run time, but you get a practical 8GB of RAM (4GB in the base model - not recommended), and a reasonably nippy quad-core processor.

There's no cut-price, low-res screen either, as the 13.5-inch IPS screen boasts a resolution higher than Full HD. But the Chromebook Spin 13's real party-piece is its ability to transform into a tablet, with its low 1.5kg weight making this a genuinely useful feature. This flexibility of being either a laptop or a tablet makes the Acer Chromebook Spin 13 one of the best student laptops, giving you the ultimate freedom to pursue your studies in the best way to suit you.

(Image credit: Acer)

8. Acer Chromebook 314 This is the best student laptop if you're on a budget Specifications Weight: 2.27kg Dimensions: 23.2 x 32.54 x 1.97 cm Screen size: 14" Resolution: 1366 x 768px High Def CPU: Intel Celeron N4000 RAM: 4GB Storage: 32GB eMMC Battery life: 12.5 hours Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at very.co.uk (opens in new tab) View at John Lewis (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Fantastic battery life + High definition screen Reasons to avoid - Not much RAM - No touchscreen

The Acer Chromebook 314 is a super affordable laptop with a fantastic battery life and a suitably large 14" display for students to work on their essays (and perhaps watch one of the best streaming services (opens in new tab) to unwind afterwards!). Running Chrome OS rather than Windows 10, the Acer Chromebook 314 might not be the most specced up laptop on the market (it's worth remembering that you won't be able to download third party software – only apps from the Google Play store), but it's a great workhorse that'll see you through your course with ease.

If you're a student taking a course that will require a little more power from your laptop, such as photography or media, then we'd recommend one of the more powerful best student laptops in this guide. However, if the most strenuous activities you'll be undertaking are writing essays or embarking on a Netflix marathon, then you just can't go wrong with the Acer Chromebook 314 for the price.

(Image credit: ASUS)

(opens in new tab)

9. ASUS VivoBook S15 S530 Sleek and stylish, yet packed with power - what's not to like? Specifications Processor: Intel Core Intel Core i5-8250U (4 cores, 1.6GHz base frequency) RAM: 8GB Storage: 256GB SSD Screen: 15.6-inch IPS LCD, 1920 x 1080 Today's Best Deals View at Ebuyer (opens in new tab) View at Scan (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Sleek styling + Decent screen + Built-in card reader Reasons to avoid - Not all S15 models have an IPS screen - Processor lacks some speed

Asus's VivoBook range is extensive, and rather confusing, but pay close attention to the specs and it is possible to grab a 15.6-inch model equipped with a high quality Full HD IPS screen with wide viewing angles and reliable contrast. There are various different VivoBook S15 model numbers that can get you this screen option, but the S530 is one of the safer bets.

Several processor options are available, but the quad-core Intel Core i5-8250U balances performance and cost the best. Elsewhere, the S530 is most often specced with a healthy 8GB of RAM and a small but fast 256GB SSD. Measuring 361.4 x 243.5 x 18mm and weighing in at 1.8kg, the VivoBook is also a svelte student laptop, proving that low cost doesn't have to mean low style.

Which of the best student laptops is right for you?

In this guide to the best student laptops, we've focused on affordable models over powerhouses. This is because most students won't need their laptop for much more than word processing, making Zoom calls and using the best streaming services (opens in new tab) – so there's no point in splashing your cash if this is all you expect to be doing. Plus, the less powerful your components, the less electricity you'll be using and the longer your battery life should be.

Now, we understand that it might be tempting to pick out the cheapest possible machine, but you might end up kicking yourself in the long run. Even simply browsing the web can consume a lot of RAM (computer memory). In fact, with 15 Chrome tabs open and no other apps running, 31% of my 16GB of RAM on my own laptop has already been consumed. We would recommend going for the best student laptop that has at least 8GB of RAM.

Meanwhile, hard drive storage is less of an issue. While it's getting increasingly rarer to find a best student laptop that can be upgraded with extra RAM, external storage is much more accessible. We would recommend going for a laptop that features a 128GB SSD or greater, as this should be enough for all of your apps (unless you're a gamer, in which case a 256GB SSD should be the bare minimum).

If you need extra storage in the future, you can easily pick up an external hard drive (opens in new tab) or portable SSD (opens in new tab). This is a much more affordable option than configuring your new laptop with an equivalent amount of extra internal storage at the point of purchase.

How we test laptops

When reviewing a laptop, we assess its internal hardware features, build quality, ergonomics, performance in a variety of usage scenarios, value for money, and its overall suitability for its target buyer. Although we'll evaluate a laptop with a typical user in mind, we will also pay particular attention to the perspective of photo and video enthusiasts, with special focus given to screen quality and color space coverage. Where possible, a monitor calibrator will be used to measure a laptop's display performance to assess whether it matches a manufacturer's claims, and software benchmarks like GeekBench are used to measure a laptop's processor and graphics card capabilities.

Read more