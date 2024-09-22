WTF is a focal plane mark? Your camera almost certainly has this strange symbol

By
published

Ever noticed this weird symbol on your camera? It's called a focal plane mark – and it used to be pretty important

Close-up of man holding Nikon Z8 vertically, with a roundel zooming in on the focal plane mark
The focal plane mark can be found on DSLR and mirrorless cameras, like the Nikon Z8 (Image credit: Future)

Ever noticed a symbol that looks like a zero with a slash through it on the top plate of your camera? This often-ignored icon lines up precisely with the focal plane – essentially the surface of a digital camera's image sensor, or a film camera's film cell – and is your point of reference for measuring focus distance, no matter what focal length you're using. 

Some lenses – particularly vintage lenses – feature focus distance markings on the focusing ring. Match up the right marking with an object at the same distance and it'll be in focus. However, where do you measure from – the front element of your lens? Nope. The rear element? Nah. The lens mount? Try again… 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mike Harris
Mike Harris
Technique Editor

Mike is Deputy Editor for N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine, and brings with him over 10 years experience writing both freelance and for some of the biggest specialist publications. Prior to joining N-Photo Mike was the production editor for the content marketing team of Wex Photo Video, the UK’s largest online specialist photographic retailer, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres.  

While he’s an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World’s top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment, as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks. 

Related articles