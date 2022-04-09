Use this FREE lens hack to create incredible blurry depth of field portraits

Watch video: Flower power

When it comes to a shallow depth of field we often think about bokeh circles and blurred backgrounds. However, using a shallow depth of field to transform elements in the foreground of your portraits into a pleasing blur can be just as effective.

Shallow depth of field is achieved using a combination of wide aperture and a close focusing distance – the closer something is to the lens the easier it will be to transform into a diffused blur. We’ll use this second point to our advantage here, holding some spring flowers close to the camera lens, forcing them out of focus and creating a fantastic wash of colour.

It’d be worth using a lens with a wide aperture like f/1.8 or f/1.4 to exaggerate the shallow depth-of-field effect further. Lenses like Canon’s EF 50mm f/1.8 STM can be picked up for around £130, so don’t break the bank.

With spring in the air, why not arrange to meet with a model, or friend, and find some new budding flowers to help you practice this technique and add some dreamy seasonal portraits to your photo portfolio.

Having your model stand near to some flowers and or wearing some floral garments, like the flowery dress we used, really helped compliment the technique too. Read the step by step below and watch the accompanying video to see how you can do it.

01 Dial in the settings

(Image credit: Future)

(opens in new tab)

Set your camera’s Aperture Priority mode (Av) and dial in your widest available aperture, such as f/2.8 or f/1.8, and an ISO of 400 to begin with. If you see camera-shake you may need to boost the ISO further.

02 Pre-focus

(Image credit: Future)

(opens in new tab)

AF systems may get confused and try to focus on the flowers, so make sure you focus on your model first before bringing them in front of the lens. Focus on your model’s nearest eye to ensure that it’s sharp.

03 Find some colourful blossom

(Image credit: Future)

(opens in new tab)

Find some green leaves or cherry blossom and hold it in front of your lens so that it’s defocused but your model’s face is sharp. The wider your maximum aperture goes the more it will be blurred.

04 Take the shot

(Image credit: Future)

(opens in new tab)

Have your model pose and take a series of shots. It’s all experimental and you won’t get two shots that look the same so keep tweaking the pose, composition and position of the flowers to achieve different results.

05 Edit your shot

(Image credit: Future)

(opens in new tab)

You can boost the blurry-foreground look at the editing stage by painting in some additional out of focus areas with a soft brush in Photoshop and or selectively sharpening your model’s eye and facial features. For our shot we used the out of focus blossom by adding a new blank layer and then, carefully, painting over the out of focus area with a soft white Brush tool, though you’ll need to tweak the colour depending on the colour of your flowers. We used a low opacity brush to build up the effect and get it looking just right.

(opens in new tab) PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine (opens in new tab) is the world's only monthly newsstand title that's 100% devoted to Canon, so you can be sure the magazine is completely relevant to your system.

Read more:

• Landscape photography tips (opens in new tab)

• Best cameras for landscape photography (opens in new tab)

• Best lenses for landscape photography

(opens in new tab)• Best wide-angle lenses (opens in new tab)

• How to shoot landscapes with a telephoto lens (opens in new tab)