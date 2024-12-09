I finally learned to use my camera's histogram and stop trusting its EVF – my photography has improved tenfold

By
published

Ever wondered how to read a histogram but been too intimidated to find out? It's a lot easier than you might think

Rural scene near Chapel-en-le-Frith in Derbyshire with Eccles Pike seen in the distance.
Learning to read a histogram will help remove some of the guesswork when dialing in your exposure (Image credit: Getty Images / R A Kearton)
Jump to:

The best mirrorless cameras boast vibrant electronic viewfinders and high-resolution rear LCD screens, which allow you to adjust your exposure settings and watch as they affect live view in real-time. But just because these electronic screens are bright and detailed doesn’t mean they’re accurate. The same can be said for the best DSLR cameras and their built-in light meters. And that’s where histograms come in.

Histograms typically come in two flavors: luminosity and RGB. The luminosity histogram is generally the more commonly used because it measures total brightness and can therefore be used to keep tabs on your exposure, which is what I’ll be discussing here. An RGB histogram measures the intensity of three different color channels, red, green, and blue.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mike Harris
Mike Harris
How To Editor

Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...

Related articles