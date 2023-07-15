How to photograph lightning like a pro

Before you consider anything else, get your focus right. You need to focus to infinity, so on the horizon, which is where the lightning will strike. Focusing is best done manually and then locked in place. Shoot in raw, switch off the noise reduction system and change the white balance to black and white.

Now think about what you’re photographing – bolts of lightning that last about a millisecond. There may be a few in quick succession, but either way, it’s a tough subject to capture if you rely on your wits. The answer is to use long exposures, either by using your camera’s bulb mode (so you choose the exposure time) or setting it to automatically capture a series of 30-second (or longer) exposures. It’s essentially the same technique as shooting a star trail and photographing a meteor shower – most of the time you’ll get nothing, but it’s the only way to capture multiple bolts of lightning. The real difference to night photography is that because the lightning is so bright it’s important to use a much lower ISO or 100 or 200, rather than the ISO 800+ used by astrophotographers. An aperture of around f/8 to f/11 is recommended.

Read: 7 ways of photographing a star trail at home